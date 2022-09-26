ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ magazine cover reveals new look at Namor

Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor is perhaps the biggest character from Marvel comics being introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new magazine cover giving us our closest look yet at the Mesoamerican-inspired reimagining of the superhero and frequent antihero. Empire Magazine showed off the new cover of...
TVOvermind

Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History

In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record

As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
ComicBook

Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Address Logan Concerns

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have reunited to explain how their reunion in Deadpool 3 will affect Logan. Fans were shocked on Tuesday afternoon when Ryan Reynolds announced not only would Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but the film also has a release date of September 6, 2024. Does this mean the end of Logan, with Wolverine dying, will change because of the third Deadpool film? What will their team-up in Deadpool 3 look like? Luckily, the two Marvel stars have sat down to answer all of your fan questions... if only you're good at reading lips.
ComicBook

Christian Bale Says He Had to Stop Talking to Chris Rock on Set While Filming Amsterdam

Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale's newest film, Amsterdam, has a cast packed with talented A-list stars and while a large, talented cast could create an opportunity for conflict, for Bale, there was one co-star in particular that he had to stop talking to while on set because they made him laugh too much. Bale told IndieWire (via Variety) that he found co-star Chris Rock so funny that it kept him from getting into character for Amsterdam.
msn.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reported runtime makes it the second longest MCU movie to date

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may be taking its name literally. New cinema listings have the Marvel Phase 4 sequel clocking in as the second longest MCU movie to date. Multiple theaters, including Cineplex and Regal Cinemas, have listed the Wakanda Forever runtime at 161 minutes (2 hours and 41 minutes). If accurate, that means only Avengers: Endgame can top it in the runtime stakes at a whopping 181 minutes. The original Black Panther movie, by comparison, was 134 minutes long.
wegotthiscovered.com

The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
ComicBook

Former Blade Director Bassam Tariq Comments on Marvel Exit

Last night's blockbuster news that Deadpool 3 would feature an appearance by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine turned out to be just one of two major Marvel announcements -- although the other wasn't so exciting. Filmmaker Bassam Tariq parted ways with Marvel Studios, leaving Blade without a director not long before the film was expected to go into production ahead of its planned 2023 release date. The filmmaker, who confirmed his involvement with Blade almost exactly a year ago, will remain on board as an executive producer, but will no longer be the credited writer or director on the film, which is already undergoing some script rewrites as the studio searches for a new director.
ComicBook

Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
TheWrap

‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene

At long last, the mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this November, the sequel will introduce audiences to the first big-screen MCU character who is a mutant – you know, like from the “X-Men.” Actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the villain Namor in “Wakanda Forever,” confirmed to Empire that his character is indeed a mutant.
Variety

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’

Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.
ScreenCrush

‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain

Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
Polygon

Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director

Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
MOVIES

