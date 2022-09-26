Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift is dealing with a shoulder injury and is considered day-to-day, according to Dan Campbell. Swift isn't expected to need surgery, but it does look like he'll miss at least one game as he recovers. Barring an upgrade later in the week, Swift could miss his first full game of the season in Week 4. Jamaal Williams would see an increase in touches if Swift is ruled out.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO