Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Initial Week 4 Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got both good and bad news on their injury report to open Week 4. Heading into the practice week, head coach Mike Tomlin named four injuries that could hold players back throughout the week. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was dealing with a concussion, corner Ahkello Witherspoon has a hamstring injury, guard Kevin Dotson is dealing with an ankle issue and punter Pressley Harvin had hip tightness.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Final Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins concluded their abbreviated week of practice with a second consecutive walk-through, this one in Cincinnati, and their final injury report was based on an estimation. The big news on that final injury report was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being one of the seven players listed as questionable after...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

New York Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Another Cornerback Added to the Injury List

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants' defensive secondary has sprouted a new injury ahead of their Week 4 home game against the Chicago Bears. The Giants, who held a walk-through practice on Wednesday, issued a projected injury report. Atop of the list is rookie cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf). It's unclear when Flott was injured in Monday night's game, nor is it clear if he'll be available for Sunday's home game.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

J.K. Dobbins Not Worried About Knee, Wants to Be 100-yard Runner

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins wasn't worried about his reconstructed left knee when he made his season debut in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Instead, Dobbins is concerned about finding holes in the defense, catching the ball out of the backfield, and helping...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Pederson Hopes for Warm Reception From Eagles Fans Sunday

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking forward to return to Philadelphia for the first time since he was fired in 2020. His new team will face off against his former team, the Eagles, on Sunday. The 54-year-old coach helped bring the Eagles their first franchise Super Bowl title back in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Notebook: Michael Pierce Has Big Decision to Make

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep last week against the New England Patriots. Coach John Harbaugh said. Pierce is deciding between season-ending surgery or playing with the injury. If Pierce opts for the surgery, rookie Travis Jones will take his spot in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans Wrap Up 1st Training Camp Practice

The unofficial start to the 2022-2023 NBA season has begun for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Media Day wrapped up and the first preseason game less than 2 weeks away, the Pelicans gathered to hold the first organized team practice in preparation. Here are some notable quotes from the practice session.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

How Much do the 49ers Miss Mike McDaniel?

Something is missing from the 49ers offense. Through three games, it's terrible despite having some of the best playmakers in the league, plus a supposed offensive guru in Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers rank 24th out of 32 teams in yards gained and 28th in points scored. Weird, considering last season they ranked 7th in yards and 13th in points.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Giants Hold Steady in MMQB Weekly Power Rankings

The New York Giants' ability to keep things close against the Dallas Cowboys through three quarters on Monday night was good enough to hold them steady at No. 17 in the MMQB weekly NFL power rankings. The Giants missed a massive opportunity to walk into a winnable Bears game at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift is dealing with a shoulder injury and is considered day-to-day, according to Dan Campbell. Swift isn't expected to need surgery, but it does look like he'll miss at least one game as he recovers. Barring an upgrade later in the week, Swift could miss his first full game of the season in Week 4. Jamaal Williams would see an increase in touches if Swift is ruled out.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Tua Tagovailoa Injury News

Miami Dolphins fans had a major cause for concern when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game during their Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills. He looked shaken up after being knocked down by a Bills defender. However, he returned to the game and helped the Dolphins defeat their division...
NFL

