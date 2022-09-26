Read full article on original website
Mac Jones reportedly has ‘severe’ high ankle sprain, and it’s ‘hard to imagine’ he will play against Packers
The second-year quarterback limped off the field during Sunday's loss. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a severe high ankle sprain according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Jones left Sunday’s loss to Baltimore after his final passing attempt was intercepted after being hit by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Jones...
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs-Bucs game would indeed be played in Minneapolis if necessary, per NFL report
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon, affecting most of the state’s Gulf Coast region. The storm, which came ashore shortly after 2 p.m. Central Time as a Category 4 hurricane, could keep the site of Sunday night’s Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in limbo until Friday, per an NFL report.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Initial Week 4 Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got both good and bad news on their injury report to open Week 4. Heading into the practice week, head coach Mike Tomlin named four injuries that could hold players back throughout the week. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was dealing with a concussion, corner Ahkello Witherspoon has a hamstring injury, guard Kevin Dotson is dealing with an ankle issue and punter Pressley Harvin had hip tightness.
Wichita Eagle
Final Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins concluded their abbreviated week of practice with a second consecutive walk-through, this one in Cincinnati, and their final injury report was based on an estimation. The big news on that final injury report was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being one of the seven players listed as questionable after...
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Another Cornerback Added to the Injury List
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants' defensive secondary has sprouted a new injury ahead of their Week 4 home game against the Chicago Bears. The Giants, who held a walk-through practice on Wednesday, issued a projected injury report. Atop of the list is rookie cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf). It's unclear when Flott was injured in Monday night's game, nor is it clear if he'll be available for Sunday's home game.
Wichita Eagle
J.K. Dobbins Not Worried About Knee, Wants to Be 100-yard Runner
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins wasn't worried about his reconstructed left knee when he made his season debut in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Instead, Dobbins is concerned about finding holes in the defense, catching the ball out of the backfield, and helping...
Wichita Eagle
Pederson Hopes for Warm Reception From Eagles Fans Sunday
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking forward to return to Philadelphia for the first time since he was fired in 2020. His new team will face off against his former team, the Eagles, on Sunday. The 54-year-old coach helped bring the Eagles their first franchise Super Bowl title back in...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Notebook: Michael Pierce Has Big Decision to Make
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep last week against the New England Patriots. Coach John Harbaugh said. Pierce is deciding between season-ending surgery or playing with the injury. If Pierce opts for the surgery, rookie Travis Jones will take his spot in the...
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Wrap Up 1st Training Camp Practice
The unofficial start to the 2022-2023 NBA season has begun for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Media Day wrapped up and the first preseason game less than 2 weeks away, the Pelicans gathered to hold the first organized team practice in preparation. Here are some notable quotes from the practice session.
Wichita Eagle
How Much do the 49ers Miss Mike McDaniel?
Something is missing from the 49ers offense. Through three games, it's terrible despite having some of the best playmakers in the league, plus a supposed offensive guru in Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers rank 24th out of 32 teams in yards gained and 28th in points scored. Weird, considering last season they ranked 7th in yards and 13th in points.
Cordarrelle Patterson Wins Tennessee-Florida Bet Against Kyle Pitts
The Tennessee Volunteers and VFL Cordarrelle Patterson are in good spirits right now after both of their respective teams won this past weekend, with the Vols defeating Florida and Patterson's Falcons knocking off the Seahawks. However, things might be going extra well for Patterson this ...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Hold Steady in MMQB Weekly Power Rankings
The New York Giants' ability to keep things close against the Dallas Cowboys through three quarters on Monday night was good enough to hold them steady at No. 17 in the MMQB weekly NFL power rankings. The Giants missed a massive opportunity to walk into a winnable Bears game at...
Detroit News
Lions weighing options with injured D'Andre Swift, including shutting him down through bye
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions attempted to take a preemptive approach to keep D'Andre Swift healthy this offseason, but after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday, compounded with a lingering ankle sprain from the season opener, the team now is considering whether to shut the running back down for the next couple of weeks.
numberfire.com
Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift is dealing with a shoulder injury and is considered day-to-day, according to Dan Campbell. Swift isn't expected to need surgery, but it does look like he'll miss at least one game as he recovers. Barring an upgrade later in the week, Swift could miss his first full game of the season in Week 4. Jamaal Williams would see an increase in touches if Swift is ruled out.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Reveals Tua Tagovailoa Injury News
Miami Dolphins fans had a major cause for concern when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game during their Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills. He looked shaken up after being knocked down by a Bills defender. However, he returned to the game and helped the Dolphins defeat their division...
Wichita Eagle
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Cardinals
This Sunday marks the start of a challenging four-game stretch for the Carolina Panthers. After failing to come away with a winning record through likely the "easiest" portion of the schedule, the Panthers will have their work cut out for them. Arizona comes in with a 1-2 record with its...
