The Jan. 6 committee announced on Tuesday that it is postponing what is expected to be its final hearing, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, due to Hurricane Ian. “In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings,” Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney said in a statement. “We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings.” The committee’s final hearing comes months after it held a series of highly...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO