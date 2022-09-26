ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Wichita Eagle

Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Initial Week 4 Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got both good and bad news on their injury report to open Week 4. Heading into the practice week, head coach Mike Tomlin named four injuries that could hold players back throughout the week. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was dealing with a concussion, corner Ahkello Witherspoon has a hamstring injury, guard Kevin Dotson is dealing with an ankle issue and punter Pressley Harvin had hip tightness.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

J.K. Dobbins Not Worried About Knee, Wants to Be 100-yard Runner

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins wasn't worried about his reconstructed left knee when he made his season debut in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Instead, Dobbins is concerned about finding holes in the defense, catching the ball out of the backfield, and helping...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Patriots 'Dr. Belichick': Mum on Mac; Reveals Potential Starting QB

FOXBORO — When it comes to the types of New England Patriots head coaching press conferences, there is ‘standard-Bill Belichick’ … and then there is ‘prime-Bill Belichick.’. Patriots media, along with much of the fan base, were treated to a version of the prime variety...
NFL
Ian Rapoport
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Notebook: Michael Pierce Has Big Decision to Make

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep last week against the New England Patriots. Coach John Harbaugh said. Pierce is deciding between season-ending surgery or playing with the injury. If Pierce opts for the surgery, rookie Travis Jones will take his spot in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

How Much do the 49ers Miss Mike McDaniel?

Something is missing from the 49ers offense. Through three games, it's terrible despite having some of the best playmakers in the league, plus a supposed offensive guru in Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers rank 24th out of 32 teams in yards gained and 28th in points scored. Weird, considering last season they ranked 7th in yards and 13th in points.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/26/22)

It is Victory Monday, September 26, 2022, for Cleveland Browns fans. In addition to continuing to revel in the Browns’ win on Thursday night over the Steelers, Ohio State won its game. And the Cleveland Guardians earned the biggest victory of the weekend, clinching the MLB American League Central...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Giants Hold Steady in MMQB Weekly Power Rankings

The New York Giants' ability to keep things close against the Dallas Cowboys through three quarters on Monday night was good enough to hold them steady at No. 17 in the MMQB weekly NFL power rankings. The Giants missed a massive opportunity to walk into a winnable Bears game at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints to start week

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. Kamara played through his ribs injury in Week 3 and produced 73 yards on 17 touches. He out-carried Mark Ingram 15-5, but the Saints gave Ingram the team's only rush attempt inside the five-yard line. Kamara figures to be healthier -- and hopefully more effective -- in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Tua Tagovailoa Injury News

Miami Dolphins fans had a major cause for concern when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game during their Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills. He looked shaken up after being knocked down by a Bills defender. However, he returned to the game and helped the Dolphins defeat their division...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans Wrap Up 1st Training Camp Practice

The unofficial start to the 2022-2023 NBA season has begun for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Media Day wrapped up and the first preseason game less than 2 weeks away, the Pelicans gathered to hold the first organized team practice in preparation. Here are some notable quotes from the practice session.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Week 4: Ravens Vs. Bills Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

1 p.m. ET – M&T Bank Stadium (70,745) Bills are favored by 4.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Mobile:Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app. Series History. The Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Players With Most to Prove in Training Camp

Oklahoma City is heading into an important season in completing the rebuild. This is a massive year for the development of the young core. There are a few players with a long-term spot already secured. Oklahoma City has locked down a number of key players for the foreseeable future. There are also players, however, that have plenty to prove heading into training camp.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

