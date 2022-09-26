ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, PA

pghcitypaper.com

Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub

We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Bartender: Lara Borasso

Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Ochre

Ochre is an independent orange tabby who came to us from a large hoarding rescue. Volunteers and staff are working on gaining his trust so his true personality can shine. Ochre would benefit from a cat-savvy, adult-only home with patient adopters who would give him time to adjust. Ochre lived with cats in the past and wants to do so again.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home

Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Square One announces closure in Regent Square

PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Concrete pouring for deck of new Fern Hollow Bridge expected to get underway tomorrow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tomorrow will bring another major step in the return of the Fern Hollow Bridge.For thousands of East End drivers in Squirrel Hill, Point Breeze, Regent Square, and on the Parkway East, the bridge can't open soon enough. As soon as the massive concrete beams settled into place, the work started, all aimed at tomorrow."They'll start pouring the deck on the Fern Hollow Bridge," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District Executive.It's a lot of concrete that will take 3-4 weeks to pour."They'll start at the end where they put the first beams obviously by the gatehouse and they start in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Millvale music festival, 5K races and more in the Shaler area

The Millvale Music Harvest Festival will take place from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 8 at Millvale Riverfront Park. The free concert features Shelf Life String Band, Aris Paul Band, Steel Mill Rising, Black Ridge and Kiss Me Deadly. Trunk or Treat. Shaler Township will hold a Trunk or Treat in Kiwanis...
MILLVALE, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Dressed: Heather Abraham

As the host of KDKA’s morning talk show, Pittsburgh Today Live, Heather Abraham is always in the spotlight, which means her outfits are up for public scrutiny. Luckily, viewers approve, selecting the on-air personality as the Best Dressed in town. “I have always been enamored by Audrey Hepburn’s classic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers

PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Rainbow over Pittsburgh makes for beautiful view

PITTSBURGH — Storms hit parts of our area with rain, thunder and lightning on Tuesday. They left a sight to see this afternoon. Watch the video player above for our Action Cam footage of this rainbow right over downtown Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best New Restaurant: Moonlit Burgers

Only in Pittsburgh would a burger joint win the title of Best New Restaurant. But, believe us, Moonlit Burgers is worthy. The Dormont restaurant specializes in smashburgers, the trendy American fast-food sensation that involves smashing a hamburger onto a hot grill as it cooks, resulting in a thin patty with crispy edges. Pair one up with Moonlit’s smash fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County's Fall Family Fun Day returns on Sunday

BUTLER (KDKA) - Butler County Parks and Recreation is bringing back its free Fall Family Fun Day. Happening today from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., in Alameda Park, you can take part in the Alameda Car Cruise with the first 200 cars getting a free dash plate. There will also be food trucks, local vendors, and activities for kids such as a bouncy house and crafts. You can get a full lineup of events and information on the Butler County website at this link!
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Rev 'em up Car Cruise has new date

The 12th annual Pasta Too Rev ‘Em Up for Kids Mega Car Cruise has been rescheduled. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 8 at the South Park Wave Pool Complex in Bethel Park. The event had to be postponed from its original date of...
BETHEL PARK, PA

