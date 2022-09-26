Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub
We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
Best Bartender: Lara Borasso
Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes: These farms go all in for Halloween
You might have a good shot at finding one — and a lot more — at one of these pumpkin patches. As always, its wise to call ahead to check hours, admission costs and availability of activities during the week and weekends. Janoski’s Farm & Greenhouse. •...
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Ochre
Ochre is an independent orange tabby who came to us from a large hoarding rescue. Volunteers and staff are working on gaining his trust so his true personality can shine. Ochre would benefit from a cat-savvy, adult-only home with patient adopters who would give him time to adjust. Ochre lived with cats in the past and wants to do so again.
There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home
Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
Deer Falls Into Hole in the Middle of the Road, Pittsburgh Locals Witness the Unusual Rescue
Oh, deer! Pittsburgh residents witnessed an unusual rescue after a deer barreled into a construction zone. Finding itself trapped after falling down a large hole in the middle of the road. The unusual event happened in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood on East End Avenue. And word spread quickly about the...
Square One announces closure in Regent Square
PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
Concrete pouring for deck of new Fern Hollow Bridge expected to get underway tomorrow
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tomorrow will bring another major step in the return of the Fern Hollow Bridge.For thousands of East End drivers in Squirrel Hill, Point Breeze, Regent Square, and on the Parkway East, the bridge can't open soon enough. As soon as the massive concrete beams settled into place, the work started, all aimed at tomorrow."They'll start pouring the deck on the Fern Hollow Bridge," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District Executive.It's a lot of concrete that will take 3-4 weeks to pour."They'll start at the end where they put the first beams obviously by the gatehouse and they start in...
Spotted lanternfly sightings increase throughout Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — The spotted lanternfly, or SLF, has made its way to Western Pennsylvania. In fact, there are more SLFs than can be counted on the North Shore. A tree only feet away from Acrisure Stadium is covered with them. When they spread their wings, you can see they...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Millvale music festival, 5K races and more in the Shaler area
The Millvale Music Harvest Festival will take place from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 8 at Millvale Riverfront Park. The free concert features Shelf Life String Band, Aris Paul Band, Steel Mill Rising, Black Ridge and Kiss Me Deadly. Trunk or Treat. Shaler Township will hold a Trunk or Treat in Kiwanis...
Best Dressed: Heather Abraham
As the host of KDKA’s morning talk show, Pittsburgh Today Live, Heather Abraham is always in the spotlight, which means her outfits are up for public scrutiny. Luckily, viewers approve, selecting the on-air personality as the Best Dressed in town. “I have always been enamored by Audrey Hepburn’s classic...
Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers
PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
Rainbow over Pittsburgh makes for beautiful view
PITTSBURGH — Storms hit parts of our area with rain, thunder and lightning on Tuesday. They left a sight to see this afternoon. Watch the video player above for our Action Cam footage of this rainbow right over downtown Pittsburgh!
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
Best New Restaurant: Moonlit Burgers
Only in Pittsburgh would a burger joint win the title of Best New Restaurant. But, believe us, Moonlit Burgers is worthy. The Dormont restaurant specializes in smashburgers, the trendy American fast-food sensation that involves smashing a hamburger onto a hot grill as it cooks, resulting in a thin patty with crispy edges. Pair one up with Moonlit’s smash fries.
Weddings end early at popular Allegheny County wedding venue due to noise, neighbor complaints
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors we talked to say the sound carries at Hartwood Acres depending on where you live. Others tell Channel 11 they will never do business with this venue again after the way they were treated. “It was heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hall, owner of Kelly Lynn...
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Kura Revolving Sushi Bar coming to SouthSide Works
Several years into a complete redesign, SouthSide Works is drawing tenants from near and far — Columbus-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, which objectively has some of the nation’s best ice cream, and Osaka-based Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, which serves up sushi on a conveyor belt. “Guests can...
How to Dispose of Your Old Tires, Televisions and More at This Collection Event
Pennsylvania Resources Council is holding its final recycling collection event of the year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Settlers Cabin Park’s wave pool in Robinson Township. The event aims to help participants dispose of items that are not accepted in normal trash collection...
Butler County's Fall Family Fun Day returns on Sunday
BUTLER (KDKA) - Butler County Parks and Recreation is bringing back its free Fall Family Fun Day. Happening today from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., in Alameda Park, you can take part in the Alameda Car Cruise with the first 200 cars getting a free dash plate. There will also be food trucks, local vendors, and activities for kids such as a bouncy house and crafts. You can get a full lineup of events and information on the Butler County website at this link!
Rev 'em up Car Cruise has new date
The 12th annual Pasta Too Rev ‘Em Up for Kids Mega Car Cruise has been rescheduled. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 8 at the South Park Wave Pool Complex in Bethel Park. The event had to be postponed from its original date of...
