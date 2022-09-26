PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tomorrow will bring another major step in the return of the Fern Hollow Bridge.For thousands of East End drivers in Squirrel Hill, Point Breeze, Regent Square, and on the Parkway East, the bridge can't open soon enough. As soon as the massive concrete beams settled into place, the work started, all aimed at tomorrow."They'll start pouring the deck on the Fern Hollow Bridge," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District Executive.It's a lot of concrete that will take 3-4 weeks to pour."They'll start at the end where they put the first beams obviously by the gatehouse and they start in...

