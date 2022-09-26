Read full article on original website
Obituary
Russell Eisenman, a psychology professor who taught at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and legacy institution University of Texas-Pan American, died June 24, 2022, at his residence in…
Physician Assistant Career Program accepts largest cohort
Classes have begun for UTRGV’s Physician Assistant Career Track (PACT) Early Assurance Program’s largest cohort, which provides students with a conditional admission to the College of Health Professions Master in Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS). On Sept. 15, UTRGV announced PACT selected eight first-year students for its program last...
Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke to debate Friday
Republican incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet for a private debate hosted by Nexstar Media at 7 p.m. Friday in Performing Arts Complex A on the UTRGV campus in Edinburg. The event will be televised and streamed. “The debate is the only scheduled...
Police Reports: Sept. 15-20
The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between Sept. 15 and 20. 6:17 p.m.: While on vehicle patrol, an officer spotted a non-affiliated woman who was known to have an active criminal trespass warning for all UTRGV property. The woman was observed walking in Lot E-21 on the Edinburg campus. The officer contacted the woman and confirmed the criminal trespass warning. She was subsequently booked into the Edinburg Municipal Jail on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brownsville Public Utilities Board officials answer bill questions
Officials from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and City Manager’s Office presented an update regarding electric rates during last Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The presentation took place as a work session item, meaning commissioners would not vote or take any action, only hear the presentation and pose questions.
