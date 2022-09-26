The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between Sept. 15 and 20. 6:17 p.m.: While on vehicle patrol, an officer spotted a non-affiliated woman who was known to have an active criminal trespass warning for all UTRGV property. The woman was observed walking in Lot E-21 on the Edinburg campus. The officer contacted the woman and confirmed the criminal trespass warning. She was subsequently booked into the Edinburg Municipal Jail on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO