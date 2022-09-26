Read full article on original website
Free guidance and counseling services available for Brownsville ISD families
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is providing free guidance and counseling for students and their parents. Sara Garza, Director of Guidance and Counseling said the initiative helped more than 300 students and staff last year. Garza said the demand for mental health services is causing a delay in appointments for […]
anjournal.com
Comparative salaries …
— The McAllen ISD Board of trustees approved an amendment to Superintendent Jose A. Gonzalez’s contract Monday night, but details won’t be forthcoming until the district responds to a public information request filed by this newspaper Wednesday. The information is indeed public, but it takes a public request to lay claim to it.Currently, for this school year, according to TEA (Texas Education Agency), among the top 10 highest paid superintendents in Hidalgo County, Gonzalez ranks sixth, receiving a base salary of $256,655.The top base salary in the county goes to the Mission CISD superintendent, Carolina Perez, who is earning $310,959.La ...
TSTC electrical lineworker students tackle fear of heights with football
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College electrical lineworker students face their fear of heights with the help of a game of catch in the air. For many first-semester electrical lineworker and management technology students, trusting their safety equipment and overcoming a fear of heights can be a challenge. The mental block is exactly […]
Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
valleybusinessreport.com
RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
mcallenisd.org
McAllen ISD educator honored for state Bilingual Ed award
Michelle Cavazos, a fifth-grade teacher at McAllen ISD’s Sanchez Elementary, has earned one of the top awards for bilingual education. Earlier this month, she was named the 2022 Bilingual Education Teacher of the Year by the Texas Association for Bilingual Education (TABE). She was recognized by the McAllen ISD School Board during its regular meeting held September 26.
keranews.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday. The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school […]
DHR Health on lockdown, hospital ‘safe’, official says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lockdown has been issued at the DHR Health Main Hospital Tower Monday. As of 11 a.m. Monday, DHR Health emergency management issued a lockdown of the hospital’s Main Tower after a credible threat was called in by an anonymous person through a main hospital phone line, a release from Director […]
utrgvrider.com
Christians at RGV will hand out flyers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Student Union lawn on the Brownsville campus. The Bilingual Education Student Organization will meet from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Education Complex Room 2.224 on the Edinburg campus and via Zoom. HOST Club General Meeting.
utrgvrider.com
Brownsville Public Utilities Board officials answer bill questions
Officials from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and City Manager’s Office presented an update regarding electric rates during last Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The presentation took place as a work session item, meaning commissioners would not vote or take any action, only hear the presentation and pose questions.
Edinburg business expansion set to boost economy
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses are expected to expand to the North Industrial Park Subdivision which will open several job opportunities along with a major boost to the economy. “There’s going to be a lot of groundbreakings going on in the next couple of years,” Dan Diaz Councilmember Place 1 with the City of […]
kurv.com
Call Prompts Lockdown At DHR Health In Edinburg
Police in Edinburg say they found no signs of a threat to the DHR Health campus Monday following a call about an active shooter. Calls were placed to the Edinburg and McAllen Police Departments and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning. All three agencies responded to the hospital, which was already on lockdown due to the threat.
KRGV
Plans for new EMS service in the Delta area
Wait times of up to 40 minutes for an ambulance is what could have happened starting Friday in one part of Hidalgo County. A new EMS company is serving the western portion of the county, and now leaders in the Delta area are taking matters into their own hands. Hidalgo...
ems1.com
Upheaval at Texas EMS agency may affect federal lawsuit
With Pharr EMS officials planning to lay off 40 employees next month, Med Care EMS' legal allegations against the city are questionable — Dina Arévalo. McALLEN, Texas — Recent upheaval within the city of Pharr's ambulance service, known as Pharr EMS, may have implications in a federal lawsuit currently pending against the city and its commission.
riograndeguardian.com
Alvarez: RGV hospitals want nurses credentialed in Mexico to work for them; TWC can help
MCALLEN, Texas – Currently, there is a lot of red tape that makes it difficult for Rio Grande Valley hospitals to hire nurses that received their nursing credentials in Mexico. And the problem is compounded if the nurses are not fluent in English. Julian Alvarez, the commissioner for labor...
riograndeguardian.com
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
megadoctornews.com
Hidalgo County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 related deaths
EDINBURG – As Hidalgo County marks the 4,000th COVID-19 related death, it released its 4th memorial video showing some of the victims of the deadly disease. “Each of these deaths is a tragedy,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “But our hope is that this latest video memorial shows our family, friends and neighbors as they lived, which is how our community should remember all of these people.”
Students put $5K in teacher’s pocket through award
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Juarez-Lincoln High School teacher’s passion for education was recently recognized by his students who nominated him for a $5,000 award. The students, who have now graduated, would be happy to know that their former teacher has won. Daniel Villanueva, a technology and engineering teacher at La Joya Independent School […]
Harlingen Bazaar helps vendors pursue their dreams
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new shopping and eating destination opened up in Downtown Harlingen, it is called Harlingen Bazaar. Jacklyn Medrano is the owner of Fashion Archive Texas and is one of 37 small entrepreneurs at the bazaar. “I used to start by selling outside of my trunk in a vehicle and I would […]
