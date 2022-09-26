Read full article on original website
Dez Bryant Had Message For Tony Romo During Monday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys are locked into a defensive stalemate with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Neither team found the end zone during the first half. Dez Bryant wishes he played with a unit like this. During the game, the former Cowboys wide receiver told his past quarterback,...
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
Yardbarker
Sixers announce surprise P.J. Tucker surgery, but there’s a silver lining
The Philadelphia 76ers have made an important announcement about their new veteran journeyman P.J. Tucker. The team announced Monday that Tucker had an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the offseason. The silver lining is that he is ready to play in training camp, which the 76ers hold in Charleston, South Carolina. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps relayed the news:
Multiple Sixers discuss how James Harden looked on first day of camp
CHARLESTON, S.C.–As the Philadelphia 76ers come together for training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, SC, the focus is on James Harden. The Beard begins his first full season with the Sixers after the big deadline deal and there is tons of anticipation surrounding the coming season. In 21...
Ex-Giants quarterback has ‘makeup’ of top QB, but Eagles should see Dak Prescott Week 6
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Former Giants practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter for the Cowboys following Dallas’ 23-16 win over New York on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Rush filled in for the second week in a row...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rival Philadelphia Eagles 'Best Team in NFL,' Says TV's Jason Garrett
The Dallas Cowboys are saying goodbye to a prospect ... SEPT 26 NFL BEST? “I think Philadelphia is the best team in football right now.” – Jason Garrett, the former Dallas Cowboys coach, speaking as an NBC "Sunday Night'' analyst. And he's right. As the Cowboys ready...
atozsports.com
Why the NFL has drastically changed its tune on Jalen Hurts
This team is legit. The Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC, at least that’s how it is looking so far. They are the team to beat for a few reasons. Their defense is stout. They can play with anyone, and they can do it all. There isn’t a team they can’t defend, as far as I’m concerned. Just ask the Commanders offensive line, as they gave up nine sacks to this Eagles’ defense.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 3 grades: Chiefs get a 'D' after upset loss to Colts, Cowboys get 'B+' after Monday win over Giants
It's not often you see the Kansas City Chiefs fully implode, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday during the team's shocking 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. There was an offensive implosion, a defensive implosion and even a special teams implosion that might have actually been the worst one of all.
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his torn groin and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Doctors have given us that indication that he will be able to return at some...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers
Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) walks off the field with Brandon Staley after suffering an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears Will Need "Jackers and Robbers" Defense to Beat Oklahoma State
The Bears got their first two interceptions of the season last Saturday and will face a familiar foe in Spencer Sanders.
Lions expect Jameson Williams to hit the ground running
The Lions second-ranked scoring offense has no shortage of weapons. Their most dangerous weapon might be waiting in the wings: Jameson Williams.
Wednesday Notebook: Swinney Excited for 'Extra Juice Saturday Night
The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack Saturday night (7:30 pm, ABC), and while the fans and the media are looking forward to the 'extra juice' that a top-ten game, ESPN's College Gameday and a nationally televised game, the Tigers also believe this is the biggest game of the season--because it is the next one.
Former Cowboys coach calls Eagles ‘best team in football’
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett called the Philadelphia Eagles the ‘best team in football’ after going 3-0 following Week 3. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and current NBC analyst Jason Garrett had high praise for the Philadelphia Eagles after they moved to 3-0 in Week 3 with a 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders.
NFC East Roundup: Eagles Look Unstoppable in Week 3 Win
Rounding up all the action of the NFC East from Week 3.
NBC Sports
We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets
The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant video motivated Eagles ahead of win over Commanders
The 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles are one of the early feel-good stories of the 2022 NFL season and maybe the best overall team in at least the NFC after three weeks of action. It appears they had some extra motivation ahead of Sunday's dominant 24-8 win at the division-rival Washington Commanders.
NBA・
