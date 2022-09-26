ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
Sixers announce surprise P.J. Tucker surgery, but there’s a silver lining

The Philadelphia 76ers have made an important announcement about their new veteran journeyman P.J. Tucker. The team announced Monday that Tucker had an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the offseason. The silver lining is that he is ready to play in training camp, which the 76ers hold in Charleston, South Carolina. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps relayed the news:
atozsports.com

Why the NFL has drastically changed its tune on Jalen Hurts

This team is legit. The Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC, at least that’s how it is looking so far. They are the team to beat for a few reasons. Their defense is stout. They can play with anyone, and they can do it all. There isn’t a team they can’t defend, as far as I’m concerned. Just ask the Commanders offensive line, as they gave up nine sacks to this Eagles’ defense.
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery

Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his torn groin and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Doctors have given us that indication that he will be able to return at some...
Wednesday Notebook: Swinney Excited for 'Extra Juice Saturday Night

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack Saturday night (7:30 pm, ABC), and while the fans and the media are looking forward to the 'extra juice' that a top-ten game, ESPN's College Gameday and a nationally televised game, the Tigers also believe this is the biggest game of the season--because it is the next one.
Former Cowboys coach calls Eagles ‘best team in football’

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett called the Philadelphia Eagles the ‘best team in football’ after going 3-0 following Week 3. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and current NBC analyst Jason Garrett had high praise for the Philadelphia Eagles after they moved to 3-0 in Week 3 with a 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders.
We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets

The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
Kobe Bryant video motivated Eagles ahead of win over Commanders

The 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles are one of the early feel-good stories of the 2022 NFL season and maybe the best overall team in at least the NFC after three weeks of action. It appears they had some extra motivation ahead of Sunday's dominant 24-8 win at the division-rival Washington Commanders.
