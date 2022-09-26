Read full article on original website
Scouting Report: Gators DB Commit Aaron Gates
Analyzing the skill-set of Florida Gators defensive back commit Aaron Gates.
Wichita Eagle
Final Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins concluded their abbreviated week of practice with a second consecutive walk-through, this one in Cincinnati, and their final injury report was based on an estimation. The big news on that final injury report was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being one of the seven players listed as questionable after...
Zach Frazier's importance to this WVU Football team
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown explains the importance of offensive lineman Zach Frazier to this Mountaineer football team.
Alex Atkins listed as potential candidate for open Georgia Tech head coach job
The Yellow Jackets fired Geoff Collins on Monday.
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
Wichita Eagle
J.K. Dobbins Not Worried About Knee, Wants to Be 100-yard Runner
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins wasn't worried about his reconstructed left knee when he made his season debut in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Instead, Dobbins is concerned about finding holes in the defense, catching the ball out of the backfield, and helping...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Cornerbacks Ready to Replace Ahkello Witherspoon vs. Jets
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon when they host the New York Jets in Week 4. In his place, Levi Wallace will join Cam Sutton on the outside. Witherspoon left in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury and his return...
Wichita Eagle
Pederson Hopes for Warm Reception From Eagles Fans Sunday
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking forward to return to Philadelphia for the first time since he was fired in 2020. His new team will face off against his former team, the Eagles, on Sunday. The 54-year-old coach helped bring the Eagles their first franchise Super Bowl title back in...
Wichita Eagle
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football
The Bengals and Dolphins have a quick turnaround in Week 4 as the stage is set for Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati picked up their first win of the season last week. Joe Burrow and the offense showed glimpses of the potential of 'what could be' with big plays and time in the pocket. The team never trailed against the Jets.
USC assistant coach mentioned in Georgia Tech head coach opening
Georgia Tech fired head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury Monday morning. The news rippled through Atlanta and the college football landscape. Geoff Collins, who was reportedly out the door on Sunday, was officially fired on Monday, two days after a 27-10 loss to UCF. The Yellow Jackets had a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech with Collins at the helm.
WATCH: New Georgia WR pledge Tyler Williams in action
Georgia added a massive piece to its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday night when Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.) wide receiver Tyler Williams chose the Bulldogs over South Carolina, Miami, Texas A&M and a number of other programs. At 6-foot-3 200 pounds, Tyler Williams is the nation’s No. 124 overall prospect and No....
Wichita Eagle
Nate McMillan Shares Thoughts on Vit Krejci
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA preseason has barely started, and teams are already making trades. One of those teams is your Atlanta Hawks. Yesterday, the Hawks traded Moe Harkless, and a future second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Vit Krejci. Last night, we took a deep dive into what it means for the Hawks and their salary cap situation.
