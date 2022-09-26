ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

See Jupiter's Closest Encounter With Earth in Decades Right Now

The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
marthastewart.com

Jupiter Is the Closest It's Been to Earth in 59 Years—You'll Be Able to See the Planet's Magnificent Stripes Tonight

If you love stargazing, then you'll want to pull out your binoculars to catch an out-of-this-world sight that's making a grand appearance in the sky tonight. According to CNN, Jupiter, the biggest planet in the solar system, is the closest it's been to Earth in nearly 60 years. The reason? The planet is at opposition, which puts Earth right between the "gas giant" and the sun, said Trina L. Ray, deputy science manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
IFLScience

Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth

All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
The Independent

When we may know if Nasa’s Dart mission successfully deflected asteroid

Over the coming days, weeks, and months, scientists will begin releasing images and data from telescopes and ground-based observations that could reveal the extent to which Nasa’s Dart mission altered the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos.Using data from telescopes, such as Webb and Hubble, as well as ground-based observations, researchers are closely monitoring the Dimorphos asteroid onto which Nasa’s Dart spacecraft successfully slammed on Monday. Nasa’s Dart mission was designed to demonstrate that an asteroid that could potentially cause devastation can be deflected by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it.On Monday, at 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made histroy by slamming...
Gizmodo

Scientists Looked at Nine Cyclones Swirling at Jupiter's North Pole

Some odd storms on Jupiter discovered back in 2017 by a NASA spacecraft are particularly intriguing to scientists. New research attempted to figure out how the nine cyclones spinning at Jupiter’s north pole remain so organized. Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is actually a mass of swirling storm clouds...
sciencealert.com

We Have Our First Look at Neptune's Rings in 33 Years, And They're Glorious

The first picture of Neptune to be taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals the latest, greatest details of the ice giant's atmosphere, moons, and rings in infrared wavelengths. Some of those details – for example, faint bands of dust that encircle Neptune – haven't been brought to light...
Universe Today

NASA’s Juno To Skim the Surface of Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa

This next week will mark a scientifically valuable achievement for NASA’s Juno mission, as the pioneering spacecraft is slated to fly within 358 kilometers (222 miles) of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa on September 29 at 5:36 a.m. EDT (2:36 a.m. PDT) as part of its extended mission to explore the Jupiter system. A flyby this close to Europa’s surface will allow Juno to acquire some of the highest-resolution images ever taken of the icy moon. For context, the last mission to explore Europa in depth was NASA’s Galileo spacecraft, which got within 351 kilometers (218 miles) of the surface on January 3, 2000.
BGR.com

China is planning to probe Uranus in a unique new way

China has announced new plans for a Uranus probe. The new probe will be a part of China’s Tianwen 4 mission. It’s set to launch for the distant planet in 2030. Probing Uranus has become a top priority for scientists in recent years. In fact, one community even came up with names for a possible probe mission from NASA. Now, China has a special mission planned to send a spacecraft to Uranus.
Astronomy.com

Jupiter reaches its biggest and brightest in nearly 60 years

Editor's note: Jupiter's opposition occurred on Monday (Sept. 26) at 4 P.M. EDT. However, if you plan to observe the gas giant, it will continue to be near its finest for the next few weeks. In 2022, Jupiter reaches opposition — the point in its orbit opposite the Sun as...
Freethink

Watch NASA’s DART spacecraft slam into an asteroid

NASA has successfully slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid — a major step towards being able to protect our planet from a potentially devastating asteroid impact in the future. “This demonstrates we are no longer powerless to prevent this type of natural disaster,” said Lindley Johnson, NASA’s Planetary Defense...
