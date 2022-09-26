Read full article on original website
The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
If you love stargazing, then you'll want to pull out your binoculars to catch an out-of-this-world sight that's making a grand appearance in the sky tonight. According to CNN, Jupiter, the biggest planet in the solar system, is the closest it's been to Earth in nearly 60 years. The reason? The planet is at opposition, which puts Earth right between the "gas giant" and the sun, said Trina L. Ray, deputy science manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
With Jupiter's upcoming opposition on September 26, the planet will be about 367 million miles from Earth. Opposition means Earth is directly between Jupiter and the sun.
Nine months after it was launched, every little thing that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) does becomes news. A comparison of Jupiter's images taken by this telescope and the good old Hubble shows us why the newly launched telescope is special, Business Insider reported. It is common thought that...
If you love stargazing and all things space, be sure to look up to the night sky tonight for a chance to see Jupiter clearly with a naked eye in Canada. On September 26, that fifth planet in the solar system will be the brightest and closest it's been to planet Earth in 59 years.
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
The first 3D renders from NASA’s JunoCam spacecraft have revealed a spectacular phenomenon on Jupiter. The small spacecraft captured data of clouds on the gas giant which, when animated and turned into a 3D image, look like frosting off a cupcake. This week, the renders were revealed at Europlanet Science Congress 2022 in Granada.
Over the coming days, weeks, and months, scientists will begin releasing images and data from telescopes and ground-based observations that could reveal the extent to which Nasa’s Dart mission altered the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos.Using data from telescopes, such as Webb and Hubble, as well as ground-based observations, researchers are closely monitoring the Dimorphos asteroid onto which Nasa’s Dart spacecraft successfully slammed on Monday. Nasa’s Dart mission was designed to demonstrate that an asteroid that could potentially cause devastation can be deflected by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it.On Monday, at 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made histroy by slamming...
This marks a rather auspicious week, for we will see Jupiter loom as large and as bright as it ever can get from our earthly vantage point.
Some odd storms on Jupiter discovered back in 2017 by a NASA spacecraft are particularly intriguing to scientists. New research attempted to figure out how the nine cyclones spinning at Jupiter’s north pole remain so organized. Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is actually a mass of swirling storm clouds...
The first picture of Neptune to be taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals the latest, greatest details of the ice giant's atmosphere, moons, and rings in infrared wavelengths. Some of those details – for example, faint bands of dust that encircle Neptune – haven't been brought to light...
Despite its ‘hellish’ environment, scientists argue there are good reasons to focus on ‘Earth’s sister’
This next week will mark a scientifically valuable achievement for NASA’s Juno mission, as the pioneering spacecraft is slated to fly within 358 kilometers (222 miles) of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa on September 29 at 5:36 a.m. EDT (2:36 a.m. PDT) as part of its extended mission to explore the Jupiter system. A flyby this close to Europa’s surface will allow Juno to acquire some of the highest-resolution images ever taken of the icy moon. For context, the last mission to explore Europa in depth was NASA’s Galileo spacecraft, which got within 351 kilometers (218 miles) of the surface on January 3, 2000.
Today, Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years. Jupiter is the fifth planet from the sun (Earth is third) and by far the largest in our solar system. A gaseous, stormy planet, Jupiter is well-known for its iconic Great Red Spot (a storm bigger than Earth and hundreds of years old, per NASA), dozens of moons, and wispy, hardly visible rings.
Photographers have been snapping photos of the enormous gas giant and its many moons.
Jupiter is coming the closest to Earth that it’s been in 59 years, and here’s what to know about the celestial event. The gas giant will be particularly visible tonight, Monday, Sept. 26, because of another event called opposition. What opposition means is just that a planet is...
China has announced new plans for a Uranus probe. The new probe will be a part of China’s Tianwen 4 mission. It’s set to launch for the distant planet in 2030. Probing Uranus has become a top priority for scientists in recent years. In fact, one community even came up with names for a possible probe mission from NASA. Now, China has a special mission planned to send a spacecraft to Uranus.
New JunoCam 3D renders of Jupiter's cloud tops look like a magical fairyland.
Editor's note: Jupiter's opposition occurred on Monday (Sept. 26) at 4 P.M. EDT. However, if you plan to observe the gas giant, it will continue to be near its finest for the next few weeks. In 2022, Jupiter reaches opposition — the point in its orbit opposite the Sun as...
NASA has successfully slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid — a major step towards being able to protect our planet from a potentially devastating asteroid impact in the future. “This demonstrates we are no longer powerless to prevent this type of natural disaster,” said Lindley Johnson, NASA’s Planetary Defense...
