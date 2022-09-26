ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Engadget

UK warns TikTok of £27 million fine over child privacy violations

TikTok isn't just facing financial penalties in the US over claimed child privacy breaches. The UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has warned TikTok that it might face a £27 million (about $29.2 million) fine after the watchdog determined that the social network may have broken data protection law by "failing to protect" kids' privacy between May 2018 and July 2020. The company may have handled the data of children under 13 without parental consent, processed "special category" data (such as ethnicity, sexual orientation or health) without a legal foundation and didn't offer necessary information to users in a "concise, transparent and easily understood" fashion.
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — UK takes on TikTok over kids’ privacy

A U.K. agency said TikTok could face a fine equivalent of roughly $29 million over allegations of violating children’s data privacy protections. Meanwhile, NASA’s scheduled launch of its Space Launch System rocket for the Artemis I mission was postponed again as a tropical storm moves toward the coast of Florida.
Daily Mail

Hackers ROAST 'Optusdata' fiend for their 'unprofessional, amateur hour and stupid' hack of the telco: 'In over their head'

Hackers have mocked the 'Optusdata' hacker who stole the personal information of more than 10million Australians after they demanded a $1.5million ransom - and then apologised. The hackers published one batch of data, containing 10,000 Optus customers' details, before backing down from the ultimatum in a series of posts to...
The Verge

WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share a direct link to a call, making it easier to stay in contact with your loved ones. The Call Links feature will start to appear on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. WhatsApp users who want to try the Call Link feature will need the latest version of the app.
Digital Trends

More than 80% of websites you visit are stealing your data

If you’ve ever seen a search bar on a website, then chances are that your personal information has been leaked to a massive network of advertisers. The amount of data crawling on the internet is so pervasive that Norton Labs estimates more than 80% of websites you visit send your search queries to third parties.
TheConversationCanada

As pandemic measures are lifted, social media use has declined with the exception of TikTok

In September, the Wall Street Journal reported that Instagram is faltering in its bid to keep up with TikTok, the wildly popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app. But it is not just Instagram fretting over TikTok’s meteoric rise — a Google exec raised similar concerns about how TikTok was drawing younger users away from Google’s core services such as Search and Maps. TiKTok’s rise is confirmed by data from our new nation-wide, census-balanced online survey, The State of Social Media in Canada 2022, which surveyed 1,500 Canadian adults over the age of 18 between May 12 and 31, 2022. The rise of TikTok Our...
Android Authority

You can now create and share links for WhatsApp video calls

You can now pre-arrange WhatsApp video calls using the new Call Links feature. WhatsApp is introducing a new Call Links feature. It’ll allow users to create and share links to WhatsApp video calls. The option will roll out to WhatsApp users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp is debuting a...
US News and World Report

Vietnam Preparing Rules to Limit News Posts on Social Media Accounts - Sources

SINGAPORE/HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam is preparing new rules to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content, three people familiar with the matter said, as authorities tighten their control over news and information sources in the country. The rules, expected to be announced by the year-end and with details yet...
Popular Science

App privacy depends a lot on where you were when you downloaded it

When you download an app, you generally expect the that it is the same version that everyone else is already using. That may be the case within individual countries, but a new study from a group of researchers at the University of Michigan surveying the global app availability landscape not only determined a wide array of discrepancies in both availability and features, but also identified how users’ privacy and security varies even when using the same app in various countries.
