New York City, NY

abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into

New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
PRINCETON, NJ
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Westfield teacher fired for 'threatening' comments has teaching license suspended

WESTFIELD – Because of his "otherwise positive educational career," the state has suspended for three years the teaching license of a former Tamaques School third-grade teacher who was fired for making threatening comments to other teachers, talking about his guns and calling students stupid and making them cry. The State Board of Examiners,...
WESTFIELD, NJ
bloomberglaw.com

Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too

The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
INCOME TAX
Black Enterprise

New Report Shows 53% Of Black Women In Restaurant Industry Do Not Earn Enough Tips To Make Their State Minimum Wage

To coincide with Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, a new report by One Fair Wage finds the subminimum wage affects them more than others. The report, titled Intentional Inequality, details how the subminimum wage was created to deny Black women a fair minimum wage and contributes to the race-gender pay gap in the restaurant industry. According to the study, Black women in front-of-house positions make $2.57 an hour less than white men in the same positions, which adds up to $5,345 in lost income annually.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police union endorses Mehmet Oz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Union endorsed Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate on Monday. The announcement was made Monday morning at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. Oz joined the group for the announcement.FOP President John McNesby said, "People in Philadelphia are going through an unprecedented crime wave." He said Oz stands for safer streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Tech firms slammed on Brazilian misinformation

A new report found that Meta and YouTube are failing to take action against content spreading false claims about Brazil’s election despite their commitments to remove election misinformation.   Meanwhile, hackers breached the content management system of Fast Company, a monthly business and tech magazine, on Tuesday evening.  This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need…
INTERNET
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

