abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Getting a Part-Time Job in Retirement? Beware This Pitfall
It's a trap you may want to avoid.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Find: What Is the Average...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into
New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
Westfield teacher fired for 'threatening' comments has teaching license suspended
WESTFIELD – Because of his "otherwise positive educational career," the state has suspended for three years the teaching license of a former Tamaques School third-grade teacher who was fired for making threatening comments to other teachers, talking about his guns and calling students stupid and making them cry. The State Board of Examiners,...
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4
Governor Murphy took action on the following legislation, including vetoing bill S896, which eliminated NJ’s past requirement that all educators pass the “edTPA” test; educator prep programs may now choose the most appropriate assessment.
Action News Special Report: Emerging drug 'Tranq' leading to amputations
Brooke Peder showed us her wounds. She has already had a leg amputated and now she's worried she may lose an arm.
bloomberglaw.com
Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too
The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
Can You Receive Disability Insurance If You Have Long COVID?
Some people who contract COVID-19 don't experience any symptoms at all. Most who do will recover in a few days or weeks. But in some cases, ongoing, new or returning symptoms can linger for many...
There are NJ groups in favor of NYC congestion pricing — here’s why
While a plan that could charge Garden State drivers an extra fee of up to $23 during peak hours to travel into Manhattan awaits federal approval, advocates for the plan suggest too many people are focused on the dollar signs and not the reasoning behind the proposal. An extended comment...
New Report Shows 53% Of Black Women In Restaurant Industry Do Not Earn Enough Tips To Make Their State Minimum Wage
To coincide with Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, a new report by One Fair Wage finds the subminimum wage affects them more than others. The report, titled Intentional Inequality, details how the subminimum wage was created to deny Black women a fair minimum wage and contributes to the race-gender pay gap in the restaurant industry. According to the study, Black women in front-of-house positions make $2.57 an hour less than white men in the same positions, which adds up to $5,345 in lost income annually.
Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police union endorses Mehmet Oz
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Union endorsed Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate on Monday. The announcement was made Monday morning at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. Oz joined the group for the announcement.FOP President John McNesby said, "People in Philadelphia are going through an unprecedented crime wave." He said Oz stands for safer streets.
Judge strikes down vax mandate for PBA members, must reinstate unvaxed cops
A Manhattan judge ruled Friday that New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is invalid for members of the Police Benevolent Association — the union that represents NYPD officers.
Hillicon Valley — Tech firms slammed on Brazilian misinformation
A new report found that Meta and YouTube are failing to take action against content spreading false claims about Brazil’s election despite their commitments to remove election misinformation. Meanwhile, hackers breached the content management system of Fast Company, a monthly business and tech magazine, on Tuesday evening. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need…
