Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Celtics reportedly could be interested in reacquiring Jae Crowder
The Boston Celtics could be interested in acquiring Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder played for the Celtics from 2015-17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs
As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA・
NBA
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
Bulls Lonzo Ball In Danger Of Missing Entire 2022-23 NBA Season
Still dealing with pain and discomfort in his left knee after a meniscus injury suffered last year, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is now in danger of missing the entire 2022-23 NBA season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hornets enter training camp; Miles Bridges' future uncertain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges’ future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team’s leading scorer last season, was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in June. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of them. Bridges has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court date Thursday. The uncertainty over Bridges’ legal issues has left the Hornets in wait-and-see mode when it comes to their star forward. Because he’s a restricted free agent, Bridges is not listed on the team’s roster — and he did not attend media day on Monday. The NBA is also monitoring the situation.
Ja Morant says he will gift his Grizzlies teammates Rolex watches with new NBA contract
Here's a new example of why Ja Morant is a pass-first player on and off the floor. The fourth-year Memphis Grizzlies point guard signed a record breaking contract extension this off-season. ...
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Follows Suga From BTS on Instagram
View the original article to see embedded media. It looks like the world may get a new iconic bromance duo - Steph Curry and Suga from BTS. After receiving some love from Suga on social media, Steph Curry is now following the global sensation on Instagram. Earlier in the week, Suga showed his fandom for Steph Curry and the Warriors by showing his own custom-made Golden State Warriors jersey.
NBA・
Scouts assess Miami Heat’s young player additions who are competing in training camp
Some feedback from two NBA scouts, who requested anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak publicly, on the Heat’s young players who are participating in the team’s ongoing training camp in the Bahamas:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Goal For Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Is Being An All-Star
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been selected to the Rising Stars Challenge game and won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award during his career. Now, he wants another accolade: An All-Star appearance. At Monday's team media day, Herro said that is among his goals this season. "Yeah,...
NBA
Thunder Acquires Maurice Harkless and Second-Round Pick
Oklahoma City also amends conditions on additional second-round pick. OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick and will receive amendments on the conditions of a previously traded 2025 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Vít Krejčí, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
Erik Spoelstra away from Heat on media day for birth of third child
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was not at the team’s media day on Monday at FTX Arena, but for a very good reason.
Woj: Celtics seeking permission to talk to LAC assistant Jay Larranaga
With the shocking suspension of Ime Udoka and the subsequent promotion of Joe Mazzulla to the role of interim head coach, the Boston Celtics are rebuilding their coaching staff on the fly. The season tips off in just a few short weeks, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston could look to add a familiar face to the sideline before then.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics are a potential suitor for Jae Crowder
The Boston Celtics could use another viable option off the bench as they prepare for the 2022-23 NBA season. Perhaps they'll bring a familiar face back in the mix. The Phoenix Suns reportedly are looking to find a trade forward Jae Crowder, who spent three seasons (2014-17) with the Celtics. Crowder requested to not report to training camp as he enters the final year of his contract facing a lesser role with the team.
'I've always been an admirer': Billy Donovan on Goran Dragic
Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Chicago Bulls bring back 12 players from last year’s roster, as their core unit returns for another run at it. Outside of resigning Zach LaVine to a max extension, the Bulls signed veterans Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic. For Dragic, he brings a...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs-Bucs game would indeed be played in Minneapolis if necessary, per NFL report
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon, affecting most of the state’s Gulf Coast region. The storm, which came ashore shortly after 2 p.m. Central Time as a Category 4 hurricane, could keep the site of Sunday night’s Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in limbo until Friday, per an NFL report.
Comments / 0