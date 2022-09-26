ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Cobb County, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Cobb County, GA
Pets & Animals
County
Cobb County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
AccessAtlanta

Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall

Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

How Gwinnett County inmates are helping shelter dogs get adopted

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A unique program in Gwinnett County is helping inmates and shelter dogs both get another shot at a new life. Operation: Second Chance aims to give inmates a purpose along with a new set of skills to help them once they're released. It also cares for dogs that may have been surrendered, abandoned, neglected and have nowhere else to go.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video: Raccoons spotted in Decatur neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Some furry little animals were spotted in a metro Atlanta neighborhood recently. An officer with the Decatur Police Department captured multiple raccoons standing on a tree in the Rosewalk neighborhood. Once the mammals realized were spotted, they fled through the trees. Raccoons are nocturnal, so...
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy