Metro Atlanta shelter seeks to make difference in ‘unadoptable’ dogs lives
Ashley Good believes every dog should have its day. “An animal is for life. It’s not something you have for a couple of days and then give away,” Good said. She is the director of the Homeless Pets Foundation. The nonprofit operates a no kill shelter in Marietta.
Senior home residents experiencing ‘filthy’ living conditions at metro Atlanta complex
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Roaches, locked trash rooms and more — several residents who live at an apartment complex for senior citizens say they are concerned about their living conditions. These pictures were taken inside the Galleria Manor — an apartment complex in Smyrna for senior citizens.
NEWS BRIEF: Complaints of roaches, trash, and unsafe carpets at metro Atlanta senior apartment complex
Galleria Manor, a Smyrna, GA, apartment complex for senior citizens, has been the subject of scrutiny from several of their residents. Among the complaints are torn carpets, roaches, and overflowing trash cans. One resident told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell, “We don’t want them to come after...
Georgia lawmaker comes out as nonmonogamous: 'I'm in love with two wonderful people'
When Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari won the 5th District seat last November, it represented two major firsts: Bakhtiari was the first queer Muslim person elected in the state of Georgia and the first nonbinary councilmember of a major U.S. city. But Bakhtiari, who uses they and she pronouns,...
AccessAtlanta
Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall
Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
WXIA 11 Alive
How Gwinnett County inmates are helping shelter dogs get adopted
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A unique program in Gwinnett County is helping inmates and shelter dogs both get another shot at a new life. Operation: Second Chance aims to give inmates a purpose along with a new set of skills to help them once they're released. It also cares for dogs that may have been surrendered, abandoned, neglected and have nowhere else to go.
‘My pride and joy’: Brothers killed in Paulding fire remembered as loving, kind
A couple are planning the funeral of their two teenage sons after their Paulding County home caught on fire Friday....
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Evacuating because of Hurricane Ian? Here’s a guide to places to stay in Georgia
ATLANTA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to making landfall, many Floridians will be evacuating to Georgia to get away from the storm’s path. If you don’t have family or friends here in the metro area, here are some resources to find a safe place to stay until Ian passes:
Sole survivor of Atlanta's deadly Midtown shooting leaves hospital, heads to next phase of recovery
ATLANTA — Michael Horne left Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday five weeks after he was shot in the chest. "Very emotional for sure," said Horne's daughter Alison Page. "It was a rollercoaster ride the whole time. We weren't sure we would see this day." Page's dad was pushed out...
Woman walking her dog attacked by men on bicycles on popular trail in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police said a woman walking her dog on a popular trail Monday night was attacked by. two men who tried to sexually assault her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “She attempted to turn away and run. They continued to attack...
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
Neighbor rescues sleeping family of 7 from burning Snellville home, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Snellville family of seven is thankful that their neighbor was alert after their home caught fire early Monday morning. Gwinnett County firefighters were called to a home on Hidden Forest Drive just before 4 a.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
Video: Raccoons spotted in Decatur neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Some furry little animals were spotted in a metro Atlanta neighborhood recently. An officer with the Decatur Police Department captured multiple raccoons standing on a tree in the Rosewalk neighborhood. Once the mammals realized were spotted, they fled through the trees. Raccoons are nocturnal, so...
Metro Atlanta couple loses out on attending comedy event, purchased resold tickets
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
Milton teen makes full recovery after doctors discover life-threatening blood clots
MILTON, Ga. - After nearly dying last year, a Milton teen has made a full recovery. She says it is thanks to medical staff at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta who identified several blood clots around her lungs. Jenna Marlow was just like any other 17-year-old. She looked forward to...
The Village Dunwoody gets ready for Thursday night kick-off with team-themed grub
The Village Dunwoody is hosting a new “Barrels & Bites” festival Thursday night from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. They say it's like a tail gate, but better. Paul Milliken previewed the menu ahead of game time.
