Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Related
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Reveals Jason Peters ‘Starting’ Plan for Monday Night at Giants
Jason Peters, an NFC East staple for over a decade, is set to make his Dallas Cowboys debut in prime time at the Giants
Ex-Giants quarterback has ‘makeup’ of top QB, but Eagles should see Dak Prescott Week 6
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Former Giants practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter for the Cowboys following Dallas’ 23-16 win over New York on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Rush filled in for the second week in a row...
NFL・
NFL announces revamped 'Pro Bowl Games' replacing traditional format
The NFL announced Monday it is scrapping the Pro Bowl, the traditional football all-star game, in favor of a series of events titled the "Pro Bowl Games."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Cowboys to activate Jason Peters for MNF at Giants
The Dallas Cowboys will add some veteran help to the offensive line for their primetime matchup in the Meadowlands on Monday, as offensive lineman Jason Peters is expected to be active for the game against the New York Giants.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 3 grades: Chiefs get a 'D' after upset loss to Colts, Cowboys get 'B+' after Monday win over Giants
It's not often you see the Kansas City Chiefs fully implode, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday during the team's shocking 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. There was an offensive implosion, a defensive implosion and even a special teams implosion that might have actually been the worst one of all.
Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce hopes for hot dog eating competition, drinking games at 'The Pro Bowl Games'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has been voted into five Pro Bowls over his 11-plus year NFL career, including in each of the last three seasons. With the NFL announcing Monday morning that they were doing away with the normal Pro Bowl and shifting to "The Pro Bowl Games," Kelce had some suggestions on what the new format should include.
Popculture
NFL Replaces Pro Bowl With New Event
The NFL has eliminated the traditional Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a new event. On Monday, the league announced it will launch "The Pro Bowl Games" in Las Vegas in 2023. The week-long event will be a celebration of player skills featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The Pro Bowl players will end the week with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wednesday Notebook: Swinney Excited for 'Extra Juice Saturday Night
The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack Saturday night (7:30 pm, ABC), and while the fans and the media are looking forward to the 'extra juice' that a top-ten game, ESPN's College Gameday and a nationally televised game, the Tigers also believe this is the biggest game of the season--because it is the next one.
Lions expect Jameson Williams to hit the ground running
The Lions second-ranked scoring offense has no shortage of weapons. Their most dangerous weapon might be waiting in the wings: Jameson Williams.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones Comments On The Debut Of Jason Peters
The Dallas Cowboys signed 40-year-old offensive lineman Jason Peters to their practice squad after injuries to Tyron Smith and Connor McGovern. Dallas elevated him to their active roster in time for their Week 3 game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys won on the road, 23-16, and Peters made...
Brooklyn Nets Announce Full Training Camp Roster
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their training camp roster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.
The NFL Pro Bowl which was first played in 1951 is officially no more. The NFL will be replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new events will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and it will allow AFC and NFC players the opportunity to show off their football and non-football skills in different challenges over several days.
Comments / 0