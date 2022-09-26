ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce hopes for hot dog eating competition, drinking games at 'The Pro Bowl Games'

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has been voted into five Pro Bowls over his 11-plus year NFL career, including in each of the last three seasons. With the NFL announcing Monday morning that they were doing away with the normal Pro Bowl and shifting to "The Pro Bowl Games," Kelce had some suggestions on what the new format should include.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

NFL Replaces Pro Bowl With New Event

The NFL has eliminated the traditional Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a new event. On Monday, the league announced it will launch "The Pro Bowl Games" in Las Vegas in 2023. The week-long event will be a celebration of player skills featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The Pro Bowl players will end the week with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jason Kelce
Peyton Manning
AllClemson

Wednesday Notebook: Swinney Excited for 'Extra Juice Saturday Night

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack Saturday night (7:30 pm, ABC), and while the fans and the media are looking forward to the 'extra juice' that a top-ten game, ESPN's College Gameday and a nationally televised game, the Tigers also believe this is the biggest game of the season--because it is the next one.
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones Comments On The Debut Of Jason Peters

The Dallas Cowboys signed 40-year-old offensive lineman Jason Peters to their practice squad after injuries to Tyron Smith and Connor McGovern. Dallas elevated him to their active roster in time for their Week 3 game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys won on the road, 23-16, and Peters made...
DALLAS, TX
