ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Myriad Gardens’ Pumpkinville named ‘Best Pumpkin Patch in USA’

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWU7M_0iAfl2x800

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is almost October, which means that families will start heading to pumpkin patches to celebrate the fall season.

Recently, the Myriad Botanical Gardens competed in USA TODAY’s 10Best “Best Pumpkin Patches in the USA.”

“Immerse yourself in the festive fun by participating in engaging activities, playing hand-crafted games, and exploring the unlimited rides on the carousel. In addition to pumpkin picking and special treats, families enjoy creative displays made from pumpkins, gourds, mums, haystacks, and cornstalks,” the description reads.

Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC

In all, 20 pumpkin patches across the United States were chosen as finalists. Pumpkinville was able to beat them all.

The top 10 winners are as follows:

  1. Pumpkinville at Myriad Botanical Gardens- Oklahoma City, OK
  2. Huber’s Orchard and Winery- Borden, IN
  3. Baugher’s Orchard- Westminster, MD
  4. Swans Trail Farms- Snohomish, WA
  5. Kelders Farm – Kerhonkson, NY
  6. The Pumpkin Village at the Dallas Arboretum- Dallas, TX
  7. Linvilla Orchards- Media, PA
  8. Pumpkin Patch at Irvine Park Railroad- Orange, CA
  9. Mike’s Farm – Beulaville, NC
  10. Mrs. Heather’s Farm – Albany, LA.

Pumpkinville “Witches & Wizards” will be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 23 at the Myriad Gardens.

Admission is $9 per person.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitokc.com

Shopping Secondhand in OKC: Thrifty Finds and High-End Vintage

Buying secondhand is not second best! Quirky pieces and unique finds are waiting for you at one of these vintage and resale stores in Oklahoma City. Thankfully, thrifting is trending, so get in on these environmentally friendly options while they’re hot. Thrifting can be thrilling. If you find it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper

Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
news9.com

Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Pumpkin Patch#Swans#Dallas#Winery#Myriad Gardens#Wa Kelders Farm#Nexstar Media Inc
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KOCO

Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved

OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy