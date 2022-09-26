ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

manchesterinklink.com

BOSC approves Saturday non-third party elementary school basketball plan

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Queen City’s public elementary schools will have basketball teams once again this winter. On Monday night, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) approved the option recommended by the Manchester School District Athletic Department, one of three options provided to provide elementary school basketball this season.
WHAV

Haverhill Schools Adopt Indoor and Outdoor Recess Policy to Apply to all Buildings

Haverhill Public Schools has issued a “Weather Watch Guide” to make recess policies consistent from building to building. Committee Vice Chair Toni Sapienza-Donais asked the administration last week to clarify school policy regarding when recess is held out of doors and when students must stay inside. Superintendent Margaret Marotta acknowledged there has been confusion in the post-COVID-19 era.
WHAV

Updated: Haverhill Police Investigate Gunshots that Damaged Mount Washington Home

Haverhill Police are investigating gunshots, apparently fired early Tuesday morning, that struck a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood. Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there were no injuries reported, but damage was observed at the building near the corner of Beacon and Central Streets. “We...
thelocalne.ws

Heightened alert due to non-specific threat at area school

It’s all very vague and may amount to nothing, but police are investigating a possible threat to a school in the area. “Over the weekend, we were made aware of a non-specific threat directed at an unnamed school in our area on the social media app Yik-Yak (The posting was simply two emojis),” Ipswich Superintendent Brian Blake said in an email to parents Monday.
IPSWICH, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
laconiadailysun.com

Police investigating second case of anti-Semitic vandalism

LACONIA — Laconia police on Tuesday said they are looking into a second incident of anti-Semitic graffiti at Laconia Public Library that appears to be virtually identical to the vandalism that was done in a section of Opechee Park over the weekend. The vandalism at Opechee Point included spray-painted...
LACONIA, NH
NECN

NH Police Chief Indicted, Accused of Submitting for Hours He Never Worked

The chief of police in Hancock, New Hampshire has been indicted on a theft charge related to an investigation into his actions when he worked as the officer-in-charge at another local police department, the state's attorney general said Tuesday. Chief Andrew Wood, 53, who lives in Fitzwilliam, faces a felony...
HANCOCK, NH
Q97.9

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

1 dead in Hooksett after fire at mobile home park

HOOKSETT, NH – One person is dead after a fire at a mobile home park off Mammoth Road late Tuesday. New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Hooksett Fire Chief Steven Colburn and Hooksett Police Chief Janet Bouchard announce that the Hooksett Fire Department was called to 1 Skyline Ave. in Hooksett on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., for a report of smoke in the building.
HOOKSETT, NH

