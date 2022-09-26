Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
BOSC approves Saturday non-third party elementary school basketball plan
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Queen City’s public elementary schools will have basketball teams once again this winter. On Monday night, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) approved the option recommended by the Manchester School District Athletic Department, one of three options provided to provide elementary school basketball this season.
manchesterinklink.com
100-year-old veteran who left school to care for brother finally can say she’s a Central grad
MANCHESTER, NH — Mayor Joyce Craig and Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Gillis honored Josephine Sad, 100, with an equivalent high school diploma as a gesture of gratitude for her service to our country. Josephine, who attended Central High School, left before graduation to take care of her...
Haverhill Schools Adopt Indoor and Outdoor Recess Policy to Apply to all Buildings
Haverhill Public Schools has issued a “Weather Watch Guide” to make recess policies consistent from building to building. Committee Vice Chair Toni Sapienza-Donais asked the administration last week to clarify school policy regarding when recess is held out of doors and when students must stay inside. Superintendent Margaret Marotta acknowledged there has been confusion in the post-COVID-19 era.
manchesterinklink.com
Oct. 23: Public invited to send off 25 Honor Flight veterans and first responder escorts for D.C. trip
MANCHESTER, NH – The public is invited on Oct. 23 to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport when 25 veteran heroes will be escorted by 25 first responders from departments throughout New England for an unforgettable journey of remembrance. Veterans who served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam will be visiting their memorials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Updated: Haverhill Police Investigate Gunshots that Damaged Mount Washington Home
Haverhill Police are investigating gunshots, apparently fired early Tuesday morning, that struck a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood. Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there were no injuries reported, but damage was observed at the building near the corner of Beacon and Central Streets. “We...
WMUR.com
Manchester police look to get youths out of court system with grant money request
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department is asking for some of the cash from the state's $40 million settlement with Johnson and Johnson that settle opioid offense claims against the drug-maker. The state attorney general's office announced the deal earlier this month. Manchester police want to use some...
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
thelocalne.ws
Heightened alert due to non-specific threat at area school
It’s all very vague and may amount to nothing, but police are investigating a possible threat to a school in the area. “Over the weekend, we were made aware of a non-specific threat directed at an unnamed school in our area on the social media app Yik-Yak (The posting was simply two emojis),” Ipswich Superintendent Brian Blake said in an email to parents Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man covered in blood will not leave Hanover Street bathroom
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Mayor Wu’s ZBA picks include income-restricted renters, homeowners, and immigrants
The mayor is looking to overhaul the influential city board. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday put forth a diverse slate of appointees to the city’s powerful Zoning Board of Appeal as her administration seeks to overhaul the group and retool the city’s zoning practices amid the region’s housing crunch.
manchesterinklink.com
Acclaimed Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill Performs Oct. 6 at First Public Event at St. Joseph’s Cathedral Since Its Renovation
MANCHESTER, NH – An upcoming concert featuring world-acclaimed Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill is the first public event held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral since its extensive renovation. The concert is set for Thursday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. and will include Irish songs, sacred hymns, and popular standards. The...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
IN THIS ARTICLE
manchesterinklink.com
A Healing Hand: Elliot’s Dr. Kalnoki-Kis provides reconstructive care and services
MANCHESTER, NH – Talk with Dr. Emese Kalnoki-Kis, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Elliot Hospital, and it is easy to see what motivates her. “It’s an amazing joy to help someone along, to help them feel whole again,” she says. Dr. Kalnoki-Kis – who...
laconiadailysun.com
Police investigating second case of anti-Semitic vandalism
LACONIA — Laconia police on Tuesday said they are looking into a second incident of anti-Semitic graffiti at Laconia Public Library that appears to be virtually identical to the vandalism that was done in a section of Opechee Park over the weekend. The vandalism at Opechee Point included spray-painted...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire police department’s officer-in-charge accused of submitting timesheets for work not done
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who served as the officer-in-charge for Richmond police is accused of falsely submitting timesheets for work he knew he did not complete and receiving compensation for those hours, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced on Tuesday. Andrew Wood, 53, of Fitzwilliam, was...
NECN
NH Police Chief Indicted, Accused of Submitting for Hours He Never Worked
The chief of police in Hancock, New Hampshire has been indicted on a theft charge related to an investigation into his actions when he worked as the officer-in-charge at another local police department, the state's attorney general said Tuesday. Chief Andrew Wood, 53, who lives in Fitzwilliam, faces a felony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
manchesterinklink.com
1 dead in Hooksett after fire at mobile home park
HOOKSETT, NH – One person is dead after a fire at a mobile home park off Mammoth Road late Tuesday. New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Hooksett Fire Chief Steven Colburn and Hooksett Police Chief Janet Bouchard announce that the Hooksett Fire Department was called to 1 Skyline Ave. in Hooksett on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., for a report of smoke in the building.
WMUR.com
Police pursuit through multiple New Hampshire communities ends in arrest, police say
BELMONT, N.H. — A Concord man is facing several charges after allegedly leading state police on a chase. Troopers said the pursuit of Tyler Hoyt began in Belmont on Monday night on Route 106 and ended in Concord after spike strips were deployed. Officials said they are also investigating...
laconiadailysun.com
Comments / 0