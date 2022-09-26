ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatsApp announces new feature that will change how you call your mates for good

By Jamie Harris
 2 days ago
GROUP video calls on WhatsApp are about to get a lot more crowded quickly.

The Facebook-owned app has just introduced a brand new feature that will make it easier to share, especially when inviting loads of people.

New Call Links feature is rolling out now Credit: WhatsApp

It's called Call Link.

The latest addition allows you to share a link to a WhatsApp video call.

This can then be sent onto other friends, family and just about anyone.

"We're rolling out call links on WhatsApp starting this week so you can share a link to start a call with a single tap," boss Mark Zuckerberg said.

The social networking giant has also revealed that it has began testing group video calls for up to 32 people.

At the moment, only eight participants can be active on a video call at one time.

How to use WhatsApp Call Links

If you want to share a Call Link in WhatsApp you'll need to go to the Calls tab on the main screen.

It's the third one along.

Right at the top you should see Create call link.

Tap it to generate a link which you can then share to others.

If you don't see it yet, the feature may not have arrived on your iPhone or Android device.

You'll need the latest version of the app on your phone, so you might want to check if an update is available.

If it's still not there, hang tight, Facebook says it's rolling out, so should be available to everyone very soon.

Latest tips and tricks for social media apps

Social media apps like Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp have become vastly popular - but are always hiding new features or leading viral trends. So here are some of the best things to know...

Android Police

9 WhatsApp tips & tricks

WhatsApp is one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps available. It's regularly updated with new features and is supported on many devices. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a great way to message people without relying on the limitations of SMS or the less popular RCS. If you regularly use WhatsApp, you're familiar with many of the available features, but you may not know them all.
CELL PHONES
