This makes me so angry!! you know sometimes even your family ain't good for you!!! that boy was only trying to protect his sister from being assaulted by an older relative who is much older then the boy and that jerk had to shoot him in his back while he was running away from him!! I pray they find him and give him life in prison!! I am gonna pray for that young boy he didn't deserve that I pray he will walk again!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
He did what he was supposed to do, now this is the type of situation where a go fund me should be set up for this young man because he is a brave hero, my respect goes out to him and I wish I had a way to contact this young man to help him out. I pray he has a complete recovery
🙏🙏🙏🙏 May he recovers from this incident both mentally and physically.. and the suspect gets what he deserves.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Comments / 27