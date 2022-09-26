ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 27

Leisa Jacobs g
5d ago

This makes me so angry!! you know sometimes even your family ain't good for you!!! that boy was only trying to protect his sister from being assaulted by an older relative who is much older then the boy and that jerk had to shoot him in his back while he was running away from him!! I pray they find him and give him life in prison!! I am gonna pray for that young boy he didn't deserve that I pray he will walk again!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
38
Matthew Pierce
4d ago

He did what he was supposed to do, now this is the type of situation where a go fund me should be set up for this young man because he is a brave hero, my respect goes out to him and I wish I had a way to contact this young man to help him out. I pray he has a complete recovery

Reply
9
Jerome Strickland
5d ago

🙏🙏🙏🙏 May he recovers from this incident both mentally and physically.. and the suspect gets what he deserves.

Reply
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Arrest made in connection with June car accident that killed Philadelphia police officer

SOMERTON - Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with a June car accident that resulted in the death of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer. According to officials, 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov, from Philadelphia’s Bustleton section, was arrested September 30th, at Philadelphia AID headquarters. The deadly accident occurred June...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#North Philadelphia#Violent Crime
NBC Philadelphia

21-Year-Old Killed in Northeast Philly Hit-and-Run

A woman was fatally struck in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run Saturday morning, authorities said. The incident took place at around 2:02 a.m. near the 4600 block of Robbins Avenue, Philadelphia police told NBC10. An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound approaching Marsden Street when the pedestrian attempted to cross the street mid-block.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing

The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Save Our Streets: Music of Peace

With so much violent music available today, Zero Homicides Now has decided to use their talent to flip the script. FOX 29 sat down with the creators to talk about what can be done to fight gun violence across Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls

A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged

HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
HAVERFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
HAVERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy