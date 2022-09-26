ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida

Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida's west coast, bringing with it the threat of "catastrophic" winds and storm surge as it verges on becoming a Category 5 storm. The big picture: Only four hurricanes on record have made landfall in the U.S. with maximum sustained winds of greater than 155 mph, per Philip Klotzbach, a researcher at Colorado State University.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Disney World#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Hurricanes#Disney Springs#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hotels#Travel Destinations#Hurricane Ian
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Ian Prompts New Watches In Florida, Including Tampa Bay

Ian has become a hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea. Ian will strike western Cuba, possibly as a major hurricane. It will then pose a danger to Florida, anywhere from the Panhandle to the Peninsula. Hurricane and tropical storm alerts have been issued in Florida. Interests in those areas should...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Disney
CBS Denver

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane

Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Hurricane Ian updates LIVE: Storm is upgraded to Category 3 major hurricane and starts to lash Cuba’s western tip with winds blasting at 125 miles per hour

Follow DailyMail.com's live blog for the latest developments on Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Western Cuba, lashing the island with rain and sustained 125mph winds as it barreled north toward the Florida coast. Around 50,000 people in Cuba's western Pinar del Rio province were evacuated to...
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Hurricane Ian Intensifies as Category 4 Storm on Its Way to Florida

Hurricane Ian will make landfall soon, and it is approaching historic levels of strength. According to a report by CNN, the storm reached Category 4 wind speeds in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and near its eyewall the winds are nearly at the threshold for Category 5. It is expected to bring wind, severe rain and storm surges to the gulf coast.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hurricane Ian tracker, warnings and advisories

Fast, 24/7 alerts delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe to be in the know of the most important moments around the world. FEMA Administrator on Ian: Florida will experience impacts from lingering storm for a long time. In a White House press briefing on Tuesday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Southwest Florida – Update

UPDATED, 12:43 PM PT: Hurricane Ian made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane in the southwest coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said in a midafternoon update Wednesday. According to The Washington Post‘s Capital Weather Gang, the hurricane, with 150 mph winds, is tied as the fifth strongest to strike the U.S. on record. Hurricane Ian: Deadline’s Full Coverage “It is awesome to behold in the most scary way,” CNN’s Bill Weir said from Punta Gorda, FL, with the sight of palm trees and power poles being pummeled by the winds. The hurricane made landfall near Cayo Costa, FL. The Weather Channel’s...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy