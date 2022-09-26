Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 3 storm, continues to deal devastating damage to southwest Florida with 125 mph winds
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian latest updates: one million Florida residents lose power as storm rips through state
Charlotte and Lee counties hardest hit after storm makes landfall along the south-western coast with winds close to 150mph
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
Hurricane Ian: How many Category 5 hurricanes have hit the US?
As Hurricane Ian moves toward landfall in Florida, the sustained winds from the storm are just short of the strongest category of named tropical systems. If Ian makes landfall in the U.S. as a Category 5 hurricane, it will be only one of five other storms to have that distinction.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Tropical Storm Ian could be major hurricane by Tuesday; Statewide emergency in Florida declared
Ian became a tropical storm Friday. Forecasters say it may strengthen into a hurricane with the potential to hit Florida in coming days.
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida's west coast, bringing with it the threat of "catastrophic" winds and storm surge as it verges on becoming a Category 5 storm. The big picture: Only four hurricanes on record have made landfall in the U.S. with maximum sustained winds of greater than 155 mph, per Philip Klotzbach, a researcher at Colorado State University.
Hurricane Ian could push an 18-foot wall of water into southwest Florida. Here's what a storm surge is and why it's so dangerous.
Florida is bracing for a devastating flood of ocean water. Storm surges like this can be more deadly than hurricane winds.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Prompts New Watches In Florida, Including Tampa Bay
Ian has become a hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea. Ian will strike western Cuba, possibly as a major hurricane. It will then pose a danger to Florida, anywhere from the Panhandle to the Peninsula. Hurricane and tropical storm alerts have been issued in Florida. Interests in those areas should...
Why Waffle House Closures Indicate a Code Red for Florida As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
The Waffle House Index has long been a trusted indicator of storm severity in the U.S.
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane
Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations...
Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba (live updates)
Ian became a major hurricane and made landfall near La Coloma, Cuba, early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Update 6 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, some of the state’s largest tourist destinations are preparing for the storm’s potential impact, according to WFTV.
Hurricane Ian updates LIVE: Storm is upgraded to Category 3 major hurricane and starts to lash Cuba’s western tip with winds blasting at 125 miles per hour
Follow DailyMail.com's live blog for the latest developments on Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Western Cuba, lashing the island with rain and sustained 125mph winds as it barreled north toward the Florida coast. Around 50,000 people in Cuba's western Pinar del Rio province were evacuated to...
Popculture
Hurricane Ian Intensifies as Category 4 Storm on Its Way to Florida
Hurricane Ian will make landfall soon, and it is approaching historic levels of strength. According to a report by CNN, the storm reached Category 4 wind speeds in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and near its eyewall the winds are nearly at the threshold for Category 5. It is expected to bring wind, severe rain and storm surges to the gulf coast.
Hurricane Ian tracker, warnings and advisories
Fast, 24/7 alerts delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe to be in the know of the most important moments around the world. FEMA Administrator on Ian: Florida will experience impacts from lingering storm for a long time. In a White House press briefing on Tuesday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said...
Hurricane Ian becomes major Category 3 storm as it hits Cuba, with Florida's west coast in its sights
Ian intensified into a major hurricane packing sustained winds of around 125 mph early Tuesday morning just before hitting western Cuba. The powerful Category 3 storm was expected to continue strengthening as it passed over the island on a track for the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, with Florida's west coast in its path later this week.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Southwest Florida – Update
UPDATED, 12:43 PM PT: Hurricane Ian made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane in the southwest coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said in a midafternoon update Wednesday. According to The Washington Post‘s Capital Weather Gang, the hurricane, with 150 mph winds, is tied as the fifth strongest to strike the U.S. on record. Hurricane Ian: Deadline’s Full Coverage “It is awesome to behold in the most scary way,” CNN’s Bill Weir said from Punta Gorda, FL, with the sight of palm trees and power poles being pummeled by the winds. The hurricane made landfall near Cayo Costa, FL. The Weather Channel’s...
