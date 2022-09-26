ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

KUOW

No more vaccine requirement for travelers entering Canada next month

This Saturday, Canada is dropping its Covid vaccination requirement for travelers wanting to enter the country. Travelers will also no longer have to upload their vaccination information to the Arrive CAN app starting Oct. 1. They also won't have to wear masks on planes, trains, and cruise ships. Canadian officials...
BBC

Canada to end Covid vaccine travel requirements,make ArriveCan app optional

Canada has said it is dropping all remaining Covid border restrictions, including vaccine requirements for travellers. As of 1 October, travellers will also no longer need to provide proof of Covid vaccination, to undergo any testing or to isolate and quarantine. The mask mandate on planes and trains will also...
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Daily Mail

China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment

Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
msn.com

Air travel secrets every passenger should know

Slide 1 of 21: Traveling by air is one of the great luxuries of the modern age. It can also be one of the great trials, what with crowded airports, overbooked flights and questionable food. To make your next flying experience more enjoyable, we’re letting you in on air travel secrets every passenger should know. Whether it’s getting through security faster or knowing which part of plane it’s best to sit in during turbulence, we’ve got you covered.
msn.com

At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant

At least 17 people were burned alive after an inferno ripped through a restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China. It started at about 12.40pm local time in the Hongyu Xiaoyoubing People's Restaurant in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. According to China's state television channel CCTV, customers were inside...
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
The Independent

American Airlines denies it was hacked when plane intercom played non-stop grunting and moaning

American Airlines has denied that bizarre non-stop moaning and grunting sounds coming from its intercom during flights were caused by the system being hacked.Viral video posted on social media by film producer Emerson Collins captured the strange noises on a 6 September flight from Los Angeles to Dallas.In his video, Mr Collins suggests that someone may have broken into the intercom system, and a flight attendant even apologised to customers.“Please be patient with us, we know it’s a very odd anomaly, and none of us are enjoying it, so we do appreciate your attention just for a few more...
airlive.net

ALERT Fighter jets were scrambled after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board Singapore Airlines Flight #SQ33

A Singapore Airlines flight to San Francisco was escorted by fighter jets after a passenger allegedly claimed there was a bomb in his carry-on bag and assaulted the crew. A 37-year old man was arrested on Wednesday morning (28 September) after making a bomb threat on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from San Francisco.
Thrillist

Canada Just Announced a Major Change to Its COVID-19 Travel Rules

On October 1, all remaining COVID-19 requirements in Canada will be dropped, according to a press release shared by the Canadian government. The change comes after a large majority of COVID restrictions have already been dropped in the months beforehand. Now, international guests are no longer required to submit public...
