Iowa Football Notebook: Injury Update
Hawkeyes Lose Starting LB Jacobs for Season, Keagan Johnson Out for Michigan
Iowa Football: Six takeaways from Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett's press conference on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett spoke to the media ahead of the Hawkeyes' matchup against No. 4 Michigan this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 1. Here are six takeaways from Barnett's time with the media earlier this morning. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1...
Michigan's Football Coach Said What About Iowa?
This Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes have one of their toughest matchups of the season. They take on the Michigan Wolverines who entered this week as the 4th ranked team in the country. While this season has been off to a pretty good start for the Hawkeyes, minus the one loss on the season to ISU, I think it would be fair to say Hawkeye fans are still waiting for the team to play a complete game.
Iowa not treating Saturday's game against Michigan as a 'revenge game'
Everybody associated with Iowa football remembers what happened last December. The Hawkeyes made it to the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis before falling to Michigan 42-3 in a disappointing conclusion to the non-bowl season. Nothing seemed to work for the Hawkeyes on that day. A missed opportunity for a touchdown...
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Iowa preview
The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Iowa with Sean Bock of 247Sports. The two discuss what has gone so wrong for the Hawkeyes’ offense this season, what makes their defense one of the best in the nation, and how J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines might be able to score some points in Iowa City. Finally, Bock explains why he thinks Iowa can pull off the upset at Kinnick Stadium.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KCCI.com
Solon couple gifts 7 acres of land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A couple from Solon in eastern Iowa recently gifted seven acres of prairie land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. The property is located near the Iowa River and is part of a larger donation to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. This is...
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Maquoketa eatery opens doors; nacupuncture clinic in Galena; family-owned dealership marks 70 years
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Maquoketa and Dubuque, Iowa, as well as...
Did I Dance With Luke Bryan's Wife?
Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
KCJJ
Solon man among two people injured in Tama County accident
A Solon man was among two people injured in a Tama County car accident Monday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2013 Ford F-450 became disabled and was forced to park in the right lane of westbound Highway 30 near Tama just after 8am. A westbound semi being driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin struck the unoccupied vehicle from behind, then jackknifed into the median and caught fire. Perkins was pulled from the cab by first responders and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, His condition has not been released.
KCRG.com
Demolition crews bring down remains of Iowa City Church destroyed in June fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A church building in Iowa City has been demolished months after a fire destroyed it. Demolition crews brought down what was left of the Iowa City Church of Christ building Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the June 25 fire, but the building was...
KCRG.com
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two companies received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court last Wednesday. At the plea hearing, it was found that Darrell Smith was a broker and adviser for several investment firms and a corporate officer of companies Energae, LP and I-Lenders LLC.
A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location
We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
IDOT Wants to Rebuild an I-380 Interchange in Cedar Rapids Metro
The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has big plans for one of the I-380 interchanges in the Cedar Rapids metro, as work continues on a new interchange on the north end of the corridor. The IDOT has revealed that they're "looking at rebuilding the interchange on Interstate 380 at Boyson...
