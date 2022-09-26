ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Michigan’s Football Coach Said What About Iowa?

This Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes have one of their toughest matchups of the season. They take on the Michigan Wolverines who entered this week as the 4th ranked team in the country. While this season has been off to a pretty good start for the Hawkeyes, minus the one loss on the season to ISU, I think it would be fair to say Hawkeye fans are still waiting for the team to play a complete game.
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Iowa preview

The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Iowa with Sean Bock of 247Sports. The two discuss what has gone so wrong for the Hawkeyes’ offense this season, what makes their defense one of the best in the nation, and how J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines might be able to score some points in Iowa City. Finally, Bock explains why he thinks Iowa can pull off the upset at Kinnick Stadium.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
K92.3

Did I Dance With Luke Bryan’s Wife?

Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
KCJJ

Solon man among two people injured in Tama County accident

A Solon man was among two people injured in a Tama County car accident Monday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2013 Ford F-450 became disabled and was forced to park in the right lane of westbound Highway 30 near Tama just after 8am. A westbound semi being driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin struck the unoccupied vehicle from behind, then jackknifed into the median and caught fire. Perkins was pulled from the cab by first responders and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, His condition has not been released.
98.1 KHAK

A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location

We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
247Sports

247Sports

