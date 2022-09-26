Read full article on original website
NBC News
Outside group spends big to attack Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
An outside group that’s yet to report its spending and donors in Texas is on track to spend over $11 million on ads attacking Republican Governor Greg Abbott, yet another example of the role of hard-to-trace money in high-profile races this election cycle. The opaque group — named Coulda...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Latest Poll Offers Insight Into Hispanic Voters on Texas Governor Race
A poll by the Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy looked at the Texas governor’s race and several key issues in Texas. In the race for governor, 54% of registered voters surveyed would support Democratic former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke while 31% would vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The remaining 12% are undecided. (See the poll below)
KSAT 12
Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
fox26houston.com
O'Rourke rallies young supporters in Houston, calling Abbott "worst governor" in the US
HOUSTON - On the stump before hundreds of students at the University of Houston Democrat Beto O'Rourke hammered at incumbent Greg Abbott on the Texas abortion ban and his opponents refusal to embrace any form gun reform. "We are going to win because we prioritize the lives of those kids...
WFAA
New joint WFAA/Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll shows Texas Republicans leading every statewide race
TEXAS, USA — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to our new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
KVUE
KVUE poll reveals who voters want to see in the top Texas races
AUSTIN, Texas — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to KVUE's new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
riograndeguardian.com
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
Washington Examiner
Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
Click2Houston.com
Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a surprising move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups.
Governor Abbott Brags of Having Transported 11,500 Illegal Immigrants From Texas to Sanctuary Cities
Drawing criticism for treating immigrants as "pawns" On September 26, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott shared details of the total number of illegal immigrants that have been relocated to so-called sanctuary cities around the United States under 'Operation Lone Star'.
SEE IT: Volunteers for Greg Abbott's campaign attacked and have car trashed in 'political violence'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign said two of its volunteers were assaulted by a man near Houston on Saturday while door-knocking.
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad
California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
Governor Abbott Sends Task Force From Texas To Help Florida, After Gov. Ron DeSantis Predicts Severe Hurricane Damage
Meanwhile, President Biden emphasizes vaccines for hurricane preparation. On September 27 as Hurricane Ian threatened to hit the gulf-coast of Florida, endangering the lives of Americans in the south east United States, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott was keen to assist. He mobilized a Texas A&M task force, comprising of an urban search-and-rescue team of 45 personnel, 4 boats, and 2 canines. The team will be one of 28 teams deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Willie Nelson Set to Play Beto O’Rourke Rally Sunday in Austin, Texas
The 89-year-old Willie Nelson is slated to play an upcoming rally for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday (October 2) in Austin, Texas. In fact, Nelson is hosting the rally for the Democratic candidate. Clearly, Nelson is throwing his proverbial cowboy hat into the ring for O’Rourke and...
News Channel 25
Ahead of the 2023 session, Texas lawmakers previewed their objectives. Here are 5 things you need to know.
"Ahead of the 2023 session, Texas lawmakers previewed their objectives. Here are five things you need to know." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Gov. Abbott Deploys Texas Task Force 1 to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Ian
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Hurricane is expected to make landfall on Florida's western gulf coast Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane. "The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response…
KSAT 12
1836 Project promotes sanitized version of Texas history, experts say
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A committee charged with producing a “patriotic” telling of Texas history approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will now be distributed to new Texas drivers. The advisory...
AARP poll finds skepticism from older residents about direction Texas is headed
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent poll, AARP found that more than half of the people they polled at age 50 or over believe the state of Texas is headed in the wrong direction. According to the poll, 34% said they believe the state is on the right path while 60% think otherwise.
Beto O'Rourke blames Biden for more Texas Latinos voting GOP: 'Didn't spend a dime or day' in border region
AUSTIN, Texas – Beto O'Rourke, who is facing off against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November's election, said that the rightward shift of Latino voters in recent years is partly due to a disregard for the demographic by Democrats. "Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his North Texas home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
MCKINNEY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Ernesto Martin Herrera, a...
