Grand Island man indicted on gun charges in connection to road rage incident

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Victor G. Freeman of Grand Island was arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the district attorney's office, on May 17 Freeman was driving south on the I-190 in the Town of Grand Island when he allegedly brandished a handgun during a road rage incident. Freeman and the other driver allegedly went to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office station on Grand Island to report the incident.

During a search of Freeman’s vehicle, New York State police allegedly found a loaded “ghost gun” pistol inside of a backpack on the rear passenger seat floor. State police then obtained a “Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order” to seize Freeman's firearms and during a search of his home, they allegedly found illegal weapons which included:

Two assault rifles

Two large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Multiple “ghost gun” kits

Freeman faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to return on October 20 for a pre-trial conference and remains released on bail previously set at $100,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond in Grand Island Town Court.