Arkansas State

THV11

Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River

FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
FOUKE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?

A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas lands part of $80 million for farming conservation pilot program

The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. The pilot program will target four states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia.
ARKANSAS STATE
scenicstates.com

8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore

While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
ARKANSAS STATE
nddist.com

Zekelman Industries to Expand Arkansas Factory

CHICAGO — Zekelman Industries announced Tuesday that construction would begin in December on its new state-of-the-art inline steel tube galvanizing factory in Blytheville, Arkansas. Similar to the company's most recent expansion in Rochelle, Illinois, the factory will utilize best-in-class manufacturing technology and a fully automated Matter warehouse system. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHON2

Hawaii woman missing in Arkansas, man arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii woman is missing in Arkansas and police said she was possibly killed. Fayetteville police posted on their FB page Tuesday, that a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance of Allison Marie Castro, 28. According to police, Castro’s family […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Outsider.com

Tennessee Angler Breaks Catfish Record While on a Date

Over the weekend, a Tennessee angler managed to break a now pending state catfish record while he was on a date with his wife. For the Win reports that the Tennessee angler, Micka Burkhart, and his wife were out fishing during their date on Saturday (September 24th). That was when Burkhart caught a 118-pound, 7-ounce catfish. Among those who helped weigh the fish was a state biologist. It was eventually released back into the Cumberland River where it was discovered.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

