Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River
FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
Kait 8
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission seeking help in bear study
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is looking for partners in groundbreaking research.
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Evangelical pastor group backing Democrat Jones in Arkansas governor race
As the race to be the next governor of Arkansas continues, a group of evangelical pastors said they are hoping to push voters past party lines.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas lands part of $80 million for farming conservation pilot program
The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. The pilot program will target four states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia.
KATV
National Cold War Center receives $1.9 Million from the state of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state of Arkansas has provided the National Cold War Center with $1.9 million; the contribution will go to the ongoing efforts to make the Cold War Center a major Delta tourism destination. According to a news release, The $1.9 million came in August as...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi says he’s ‘Proud to represent Arkansas’
You could call Andrew Igbokidi the voice of Arkansas at the moment. The 22-year-old from Hot Springs is turning heads and turning every chair on "The Voice" singing competition on NBC.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
scenicstates.com
8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore
While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
nddist.com
Zekelman Industries to Expand Arkansas Factory
CHICAGO — Zekelman Industries announced Tuesday that construction would begin in December on its new state-of-the-art inline steel tube galvanizing factory in Blytheville, Arkansas. Similar to the company's most recent expansion in Rochelle, Illinois, the factory will utilize best-in-class manufacturing technology and a fully automated Matter warehouse system. The...
dequeenbee.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Arkansas
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Arkansas using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hawaii woman missing in Arkansas, man arrested
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii woman is missing in Arkansas and police said she was possibly killed. Fayetteville police posted on their FB page Tuesday, that a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance of Allison Marie Castro, 28. According to police, Castro’s family […]
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
Tennessee Angler Breaks Catfish Record While on a Date
Over the weekend, a Tennessee angler managed to break a now pending state catfish record while he was on a date with his wife. For the Win reports that the Tennessee angler, Micka Burkhart, and his wife were out fishing during their date on Saturday (September 24th). That was when Burkhart caught a 118-pound, 7-ounce catfish. Among those who helped weigh the fish was a state biologist. It was eventually released back into the Cumberland River where it was discovered.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Several more counties under burn bans
With only a few isolated showers over the last few weeks, Arkansas is continuing to dry out.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
Outsider.com
