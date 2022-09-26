ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I AM, WHO I AM.
2d ago

in 1972, Ford put the 390 CI in the F250 for the first time. when it was combined with the towing package ( camper special ) it was the best vehicle that Ford ever put together .

normal human being
1d ago

you can have one restored and just as nice or nice, with the same stuff, for less money. only fools will buy these.

Larry Guthrie
1d ago

hell of a lot better truck than they build today

CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker

Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
gmauthority.com

Here’s The Top Speed Of The 2023 Corvette Z06

While the 2023 Corvette Z06 produces quite a bit more power than the C8 Corvette Stingray thanks to its new flat plane crank DOHC V8 engine, it isn’t much faster than the entry-level Vette on which it’s based from a top speed standpoint. According to a recent report...
CarBuzz.com

Ford's New Super Duty Debuts With New 6.8-Liter V8 And Smart Towing Tech

All-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty now comes standard with a 6.8-liter V8. New high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. This is the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, and it's arguably as important to the economy as it is to the American manufacturer's bottom line. The Super Duty's market share is more than 50% in the utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles segment. The revenue it alone generates for Ford is more than the revenue streams of several Fortune 500 companies, including Southwest Airlines, Nordstrom, and Marriott International.
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
TopFutureCars

A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines

Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CarBuzz.com

Kentucky Will Change Its Name In Honor Of The Ford Super Duty

The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty makes its debut tomorrow, and we've already seen glimpses of the truck from several teasers, including one that confirms the return of a Power Stroke diesel engine option. This reveal is big news for the state of Kentucky where the Super Duty is assembled, so much that the governor has proclaimed the reveal date (September 27, 2022) will be known as KenTRUCKy Day. Furthermore, the entire state (for one day only) will be known as KenTRUCKy. Be sure to address your outgoing mail accordingly.
