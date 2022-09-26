Read full article on original website
I AM, WHO I AM.
2d ago
in 1972, Ford put the 390 CI in the F250 for the first time. when it was combined with the towing package ( camper special ) it was the best vehicle that Ford ever put together .
15
normal human being
1d ago
you can have one restored and just as nice or nice, with the same stuff, for less money. only fools will buy these.
5
Larry Guthrie
1d ago
hell of a lot better truck than they build today
12
