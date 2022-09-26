ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
The Spun

Tyreek Hill's Postgame Message For Eli Apple Is Going Viral

Fresh off a big win over the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is hungry for his next opponent. He made that much clear with his postgame message. Ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals next week, Hill called out Bengals starting cornerback Eli Apple. Sporting a pair of fresh sunglasses, Hill declared that he's ready to take on Apple.
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
CBS Sports

Former Steelers great Hines Ward shares the main reason why he is not in the Hall of Fame

Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill's Postgame News

It's a quick turnaround for Tyreek Hill and the 3-0 Miami Dolphins as they head to Cincinnati for a Thursday night game vs. the Bengals. And shortly after Sunday's game wrapped up, Cheetah had a message for Bengals corner Eli Apple. "We're looking forward to the challenge, it's gonna be...
CBS Sports

Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice

Hill (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3, but he was able to handle second-team reps Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out. If Winston has to miss time, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming he returns to health in time for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
CBS Sports

Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster

The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday

Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon (ankle) available for Week 4 showdown with Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (ankle) is available for Week 4's game against the Miami Dolphins. Mixon suffered an ankle injury in Week 3's win over the New York Jets. He practiced in full on Tuesday and Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with Miami. Our models expect him to see 19.4 carries and 3.2 receptions in Week 4.
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over

Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
CBS Sports

Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice

Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth WRs if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this Sunday against Seattle.
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Phillips: Not expected to play Sunday

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that he doesn't think Phillips (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Ravens, calling the defensive tackle week-to-week, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips suffered the injury during the team's Week 2 win over the Titans and remained sidelined for Week 3. It appears...
NFL

