Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Cincinnati Bengals All-White Jerseys and Helmets Mean Joe Burrow Is Going to be Covered in Grass Stains
The Bengals new all-white uniforms look sharp.
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday
The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
Former Packers linebacker Clay Matthews says his playing days are over
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews isn’t sure what the protocol is for formally announcing his retirement from the NFL. However, after 10 seasons in Green Bay and one season with the Los Angeles Rams, he is ready to call it a career. “My playing days are over,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
Tyreek Hill's Postgame Message For Eli Apple Is Going Viral
Fresh off a big win over the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is hungry for his next opponent. He made that much clear with his postgame message. Ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals next week, Hill called out Bengals starting cornerback Eli Apple. Sporting a pair of fresh sunglasses, Hill declared that he's ready to take on Apple.
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bengals tease repainting Paycor Stadium field for whiteout vs. Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals circled Thursday’s primetime game against the Miami Dolphins as the spot they will debut the long-anticipated alternate white helmets. But the Bengals also tabbed the primetime affair as a full whiteout and have started making Paycor Stadium look the part. Cincinnati’s social media team threw out...
CBS Sports
Former Steelers great Hines Ward shares the main reason why he is not in the Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill's Postgame News
It's a quick turnaround for Tyreek Hill and the 3-0 Miami Dolphins as they head to Cincinnati for a Thursday night game vs. the Bengals. And shortly after Sunday's game wrapped up, Cheetah had a message for Bengals corner Eli Apple. "We're looking forward to the challenge, it's gonna be...
Bengals secondary welcomes Tyreek Hill bringing ‘spice’ to primetime showdown
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals secondary scouted plenty of video this week of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. That included film of the comments he made about Eli Apple after Miami’s 21-19 win over Buffalo that got blasted out all over social media on Sunday night. “I can’t wait...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3, but he was able to handle second-team reps Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out. If Winston has to miss time, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming he returns to health in time for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
WLWT 5
Bengals' Joe Burrow has funny reaction when asked about color rush uniforms
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals gave a closer look at their color rush uniforms ahead of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals will be sporting their color rush white uniforms with their "White Bengal" helmets at Paycor Stadium Thursday. It will be a special night for the...
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (ankle) available for Week 4 showdown with Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (ankle) is available for Week 4's game against the Miami Dolphins. Mixon suffered an ankle injury in Week 3's win over the New York Jets. He practiced in full on Tuesday and Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with Miami. Our models expect him to see 19.4 carries and 3.2 receptions in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth WRs if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this Sunday against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Not expected to play Sunday
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that he doesn't think Phillips (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Ravens, calling the defensive tackle week-to-week, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips suffered the injury during the team's Week 2 win over the Titans and remained sidelined for Week 3. It appears...
NFL・
Comments / 1