5 Times Serena Williams Slayed The Fashion Game

If Serena Williams proved anything in this lifetime, it’s that she is, in fact, the greatest of all time. Williams’ zest is unmatched from the tennis courts to the red carpet. The tennis champ, who announced her retirement earlier this summer, went straight from the US Open to New York Fashion Week without a hitch. She might be retiring her tennis racket, but she will continue to slay us in the fashion arena – it’s in her libra nature.

Today the icon turns 41 years old. Although all birthday milestones are important, this year seems extra special with all Williams achieved over the last few years. It’s been a privilege watching her grow as a mother, sports phenomenon, style innovator, and more. In honor of her solar return, here are five times the multi-hyphenate star slayed the fashion game.

1. Serena Williams at the Michael Kors show for NYFW

Serena Williams struck her best power pose at the Michael Kors fashion show at Highline Stages on September 14, 2022, in New York City. Studies show that power poses help boost confidence and exude dominance, which Williams does effortlessly.

2. Serena Williams at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Serena Williams kept her chic and simple in a little black dress. The form-fitting dress showed off her curves and accentuated her toned body.

3. Serena Williams on the runway of the VOGUE World fashion show

Serena Williams walked the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022, in New York City. The sports icon donned a silver metallic frock with a cape that trailed behind her.

4. GLAM SLAM Presented by NYFW: The Shows And Chase Sapphire Session 6: S By Serena Presentation With Serena Williams

Serena Williams and models posed at GLAM SLAM Presented by NYFW: The Shows and Chase Sapphire Session 6: S By Serena Presentation with Serena Williams during NYFW: The Shows 2022 at Spring Studios on September 12, 2022, in New York City.

5. Serena Williams at her last career match during the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams saluted the fans after her last career match, where she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in 3 sets on day 5 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam event of the season.