ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

5 Times Serena Williams Slayed The Fashion Game

By Marsha Badger
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVCu7_0iAfk91a00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9b6R_0iAfk91a00

Source: James Devaney / Getty


If Serena Williams proved anything in this lifetime, it’s that she is, in fact, the greatest of all time. Williams’ zest is unmatched from the tennis courts to the red carpet. The tennis champ, who announced her retirement earlier this summer, went straight from the US Open to New York Fashion Week without a hitch. She might be retiring her tennis racket, but she will continue to slay us in the fashion arena – it’s in her libra nature.

Today the icon turns 41 years old. Although all birthday milestones are important, this year seems extra special with all Williams achieved over the last few years. It’s been a privilege watching her grow as a mother, sports phenomenon, style innovator, and more. In honor of her solar return, here are five times the multi-hyphenate star slayed the fashion game.

1. Serena Williams at the Michael Kors show for NYFW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKr6F_0iAfk91a00
Source:Getty

Serena Williams struck her best power pose at the Michael Kors fashion show at Highline Stages on September 14, 2022, in New York City. Studies show that power poses help boost confidence and exude dominance, which Williams does effortlessly.

2. Serena Williams at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqLsO_0iAfk91a00
Source:Getty

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Serena Williams kept her chic and simple in a little black dress. The form-fitting dress showed off her curves and accentuated her toned body.

3. Serena Williams on the runway of the VOGUE World fashion show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJC66_0iAfk91a00 Source:Getty

Serena Williams walked the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022, in New York City. The sports icon donned a silver metallic frock with a cape that trailed behind her.

4. GLAM SLAM Presented by NYFW: The Shows And Chase Sapphire Session 6: S By Serena Presentation With Serena Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BYwd_0iAfk91a00 Source:Getty

Serena Williams and models posed at GLAM SLAM Presented by NYFW: The Shows and Chase Sapphire Session 6: S By Serena Presentation with Serena Williams during NYFW: The Shows 2022 at Spring Studios on September 12, 2022, in New York City.

5. Serena Williams at her last career match during the 2022 US Open

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePToP_0iAfk91a00 Source:Getty

Serena Williams saluted the fans after her last career match, where she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in 3 sets on day 5 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam event of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Rocked A Crocodile Micro-Mini Skirt And Matching Trench Coat For New York Fashion Week—Here’s Why Fans Think Her Outfit Looks Familiar!

Anne Hathaway just paid homage to her stylish Devil Wears Prada character, Andrea ‘Andi’ Sachs in more ways than one! The Oscar winner, 39, was photographed at the Michael Kors SS23 Show at Highline Stages for New York Fashion Week, sitting next to the one-and-only Anna Wintour. For her front row look last week, Hathaway donned a brown leather jacket, a matching skirt, a black turtleneck sweater and tied her brunette tresses up into a high ponytail— looking strikingly similar to one of her character’s most iconic outfits from the 2005 film.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Jimmy Fallon
The Independent

Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week.In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.But when Wintour walks to the other side of the catwalk to greet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Us Open#Nyfw Source#Highline Stages
shefinds

Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’

Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Bella And Gigi Hadid Sparkled On The Runway In Sequined Cutout Dresses For Fashion Week—We're Still Not Over It!

Bella and Gigi Hadid— a.k.a. everyone’s favorite supermodel sister duo— just strutted down the Tom Ford Spring 2023 catwalk for New York Fashion Week, and we can’t get enough of the collection’s Studio 54 vibes. Bella, 25, and Gigi, 27, each rocked a glistening, sequined gown as they graced the runway, bringing 70s glam in full swing with voluminous, crimped tresses and sultry pieces with cutout details.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
POPSUGAR

Taylor Swift's Sparkly Hip-Cutout Dress Is an Unexpected Choice

For Taylor Swift, a new album comes with a new era of style. The 11-time Grammy winner was honored with the songwriter-artist of the decade achievement at Wednesday evening's Nashville Songwriter Awards, where she dazzled in a black figure-hugging sequin gown. It was a sultrier choice for the singer, who started revealing her "Midnights" track list on TikTok just hours after the ceremony. The Michael Kors Collection design had all the elements of a sleek, striking dress: an asymmetrical hip cutout, one sleeve, and a high slit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

Janet Jackson front row at Siriano's glam fashion week show

NEW YORK (AP) — With Janet Jackson resplendent in a black trouser suit on his front row and humongous hats on many of his models, Christian Siriano opened New York Fashion Week at the former townhouse of Elizabeth Taylor, rolling out sexy, slinky looks Wednesday to go with his trademark ballgowns. He was inspired by Taylor, of course, for an Old Hollywood-infused show but told The Associated Press a slew of stylish icons were also muses: Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Bianca Jagger and Judy Garland among them. “I was watching the girls do rehearsal and I was like, oh my God, imagine Elizabeth Taylor in her heels walking up these marble steps. How fabulous. It’s so cool to be here,” Siriano said. Taylor lived in the six-story, French Renaissance Revival townhouse now nestled among office buildings in Midtown for several years in the 1950s during her Michael Todd era. It’s now an art space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Olivia Wilde Hits The Streets of New York in Stella McCartney Gown & Casadei Platforms After ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Interview

Olivia Wilde was spotted out in New York yesterday leaving the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, the actress dressed down in a white Stella McCartney gown and Casadei sky-high boots. Keeping cool and casual, Wilde’s dress featured thin spaghetti straps, a risky plunging neckline, and a floral shaped cut out across Wilde’s midsection. The director donned shady black sunglasses and accessorized with a couple of long layered chain necklaces in black and gold and bracelets in the same style that offered the actress a welcomed shine. Wilde wore her light brown locks down and parted in the middle styled in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy