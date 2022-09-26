ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Mendes is announced as the National Ambassador for McHappy Day

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Eva Mendes has been announced as the McHappy Day National Ambassador for 2022, after she touched down in Australia with husband Ryan Gosling.

'I'm looking forward to meeting with some of the incredible families staying at a Ronald McDonald House, listening to their inspirational stories and witness first-hand the life-changing support services provided by RMHC,' Eva said in an official statement on Tuesday.

'McHappy Day is a wonderful way for Aussies to support RMHC and families of seriously ill and injured children.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STAap_0iAfk7G800
Hollywood star Eva Mendes (pictured) has been announced as the McHappy Day National Ambassador for 2022, after she touched down in Australia with husband Ryan Gosling 

Eva, 48, is currently in Australia while her husband films the The Fall Guy movie.

Eva was previously a national ambassador in 2020 but in a virtual capacity since border controls meant she couldn't visit Down Under.

Eva will make an appearance at McHappy Day on November 19.

McHappy Day is a fund-raiser that provides emergency care and accommodation nearby hospitals for kids and their families undergoing treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDbhv_0iAfk7G800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJMdS_0iAfk7G800
Eva shares two children with Gosling.

The star is familiar with the organisation after her cousin's baby was sick with neuroblastoma cancer and the family had to relocate from Los Angeles to New York.

'I know this from personal experience how important it is when there is a sick family member and they need care and the family needs to stay together,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtHm7_0iAfk7G800
The star is familiar with the organisation after her cousin's baby was sick with neuroblastoma cancer and the family had to relocate from Los Angeles to New York  

'Just so happy to be part of this amazing organisation,' she added.

Eva gushed over how much she loves Australia, saying of Sydney: 'The beauty, the nature and the architecture.'

'When you have beautiful nature and the beautiful people to go along with it, I'm just thrilled to go back and spend some time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EvEaU_0iAfk7G800
Eva, 48, is currently in Australia while her husband films the The Fall Guy movie. The couple are pictured in 2012 at The Place Beyond The Pines premiere

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

