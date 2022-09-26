ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

One killed in single-car crash that ended in flames on I-5 near Tumwater Monday morning

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 5 days ago

One person was killed early Monday in a one-vehicle crash off Interstate 5 in Tumwater that ended when the vehicle burst into flames.

Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said Tumwater fire and state troopers were called at 5:20 a.m. to the scene of a vehicle in flames off the southbound I-5 ramp near Tumwater Boulevard. Reyer said it appears the driver may have left the main roadway and crossed to the far right ramp lane. The car left the road, rolled into a line of trees and burst into flames.

Fire crews arrived and put out the car fire, which revealed the body of the car’s single occupant. It’s was unclear Monday who the person was or exactly what happened.

Reyer said the ramp was closed as crews investigated, but it was back open by 9:30 a.m. One of the trees hit in the crash may need to be cut down.

Donna Aubrey
4d ago

do you even know if this person was saved lady, that this person did or did not accept Christ? no you don't and I don't believe this is where you write your thoughts on it. Instead say a prayer for the person and their loved ones because it's not up to you to decide if someone is doing right by the Lord or to judge any person on it.

3
TruthInGodsWord
4d ago

My sincerest heartfelt condolences go out to ALL who are grieving/ affected by the tragic death of this person. 😔 💔 🙏. I pray they will seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time and for their futures w/o them.

