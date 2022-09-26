Former professional surfer killed in bar fight in Australia

Chris Davidson, a 45-year-old former professional surfer, died following a fight outside a bar in Australia.

Davidson was punched in the face and fell to the ground, hitting his head, in South West Rocks about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a statement from the New South Wales Police Department .

He was taken to Kempsey Hospital where he died shortly later, police said in the release on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The statement did not identify Davidson, but sources confirmed his identity to Tracks Mag . Surfing Australia and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation .

A 42-year-old man, whose name was not released, was arrested in connection to the incident and faces a charge of assault causing death, police said.

‘One of the most gifted surfers’

Davidson – who was known as “Davo” – was born in Sydney and began surfing professionally in the 1990s, Tracks Mag reported. In 2010, he ranked 14th in the world.

“ With raw talent and a savage, frontside slash [Davidson] cultivated a cult following,” Tracks Mag said. He was “considered one of the most gifted surfers in the world.”

The executive director of Surfing NSW described Davidson as “ one of the most stylish surfers we’d ever produced in this country. He was an absolute prodigious talent and as flamboyant as he was in the water,” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

“[He] was a larger-than-life character, and for his life to finish that way is really sad,” the director said.

“Davo was an incredibly talented surfer and a true individual in our sport and community,” Surfing Australia said in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts go out to his two children, friends and family at this time.”

Surfing community mourns

Kelly Slater , an American surfer, posted a tribute on Instagram, The Guardian reported. “Lost another soldier yesterday. #RipChrisDavo. Had many a good battle with this guy,” Slater said.

A close friend of Davidson, Nathan Hedge , told 9 Now’s Today that, “[Davidson] had so much more life to give, to enjoy and cherish... I will miss his laugh... I will just miss his passion.”

The entire surfing community is mourning Davidson’s death. Tributes continue to pour out on social media.

South West Rocks is along the eastern coast of Australia, about 280 miles north of Australia.

