ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Former professional surfer killed in bar fight in Australia

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Chris Davidson, a 45-year-old former professional surfer, died following a fight outside a bar in Australia.

Davidson was punched in the face and fell to the ground, hitting his head, in South West Rocks about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a statement from the New South Wales Police Department .

He was taken to Kempsey Hospital where he died shortly later, police said in the release on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The statement did not identify Davidson, but sources confirmed his identity to Tracks Mag . Surfing Australia and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation .

A 42-year-old man, whose name was not released, was arrested in connection to the incident and faces a charge of assault causing death, police said.

‘One of the most gifted surfers’

Davidson – who was known as “Davo” – was born in Sydney and began surfing professionally in the 1990s, Tracks Mag reported. In 2010, he ranked 14th in the world.

“ With raw talent and a savage, frontside slash [Davidson] cultivated a cult following,” Tracks Mag said. He was “considered one of the most gifted surfers in the world.”

The executive director of Surfing NSW described Davidson as “ one of the most stylish surfers we’d ever produced in this country. He was an absolute prodigious talent and as flamboyant as he was in the water,” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

“[He] was a larger-than-life character, and for his life to finish that way is really sad,” the director said.

“Davo was an incredibly talented surfer and a true individual in our sport and community,” Surfing Australia said in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts go out to his two children, friends and family at this time.”

Surfing community mourns

Kelly Slater , an American surfer, posted a tribute on Instagram, The Guardian reported. “Lost another soldier yesterday. #RipChrisDavo. Had many a good battle with this guy,” Slater said.

A close friend of Davidson, Nathan Hedge , told 9 Now’s Today that, “[Davidson] had so much more life to give, to enjoy and cherish... I will miss his laugh... I will just miss his passion.”

The entire surfing community is mourning Davidson’s death. Tributes continue to pour out on social media.

South West Rocks is along the eastern coast of Australia, about 280 miles north of Australia.

Newly elected mayor killed in ‘unavoidable’ motocross accident, Georgia officials say

35-year-old who made more than 1,000 jumps dies in skydiving accident, SC officials say

Woman dies after 50-foot fall from waterfall, Hawaii rescuers say

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Slater
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ACCIDENTS
msn.com

At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant

At least 17 people were burned alive after an inferno ripped through a restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China. It started at about 12.40pm local time in the Hongyu Xiaoyoubing People's Restaurant in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. According to China's state television channel CCTV, customers were inside...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Surfers#Kempsey Hospital
Daily Mail

'Carpet burns', a screaming tirade and a teenage girl shoved against the wall: Read the appalling full story of Dutch elite cyclist's attack on hotel guests, 13 and 14 - after they played 'knock and run' on his room door

Shocking details have emerged of how an elite Dutch cyclist chased two girls into their hotel room in Sydney's south, cornered a 14-year-old, grabbed her by both arms and shoved her against a wall. Mathieu van der Poel, 27 - an accomplished cyclist who has had stage wins in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Surfing
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening

A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

Man arrested over helicopter crash that killed Australian TV star

An Australian man has been arrested over a helicopter crash that killed Chris Wilson, who was a cast member of National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler TV show. Wilson was killed on February 28th when he was hanging out of a helicopter in the NT outback and it crashed into a swamp. The TV star was attached by a harness to the aircraft so that he could harvest eggs from crocodile nests in hard-to-access areas.
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
31K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy