Wellsboro, PA

Laurel Health Centers invite public to Covid rapid test day

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago

Wellsboro — Laurel Health Centers will host a community COVID-19 rapid testing event in the Wellsboro on Thursday.

The event will be held in the Weis Markets parking lot, 111798 Route 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, but registering in advance is encouraged.

To register, call 570)-724-1010 or 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select an LHC location from the menu.

Covid is still spreading, and Laurel Health Centers are still suggesting vaccination. Laurel Health's medical professionals strongly advise that everyone eligible be vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

The vaccines are still free of charge. Everyone aged six months and up is now eligible to receive a vaccine; they are being offered at Laurel Pediatrics and all Laurel Health Centers in Tioga and Bradford Counties. The Health Centers are offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people age 18 and older, a different Pfizer dosage for children age 12 to 17, and the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for those age 6 months to 11 years.

Patients who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago or a Johnson & Johnson shot more than two months ago are advised to consider a booster shot.

For more information about Laurel Health's community testing events or to schedule a vaccine, call 1-833-LAURELHC or visit laurelhc.org .

NorthcentralPA.com

Infinity Wellness & Hydration Bar brings new healthcare options to area

A new health and wellness business is bringing big city opportunities to Lycoming County. Infinity Wellness & Hydration Bar in Muncy offers vitamin injections, IV hydration therapy, pulsed electromagnetic therapy, and more. The owner and founder, Desiree Losell, made a jump from nursing to alternative health treatments in December of 2021. Losell, a nurse for about 10 years in a number of settings, felt she had lost her way in...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Senior citizen expo slated for Potter County

Roulette, Pa. — State Rep. Martin Causer is hosting a senior citizen expo on Friday, Oct. 7. The Potter County Senior Citizens Expo is open to senior citizens and their family members and caregivers and is free to attend. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roulette Fire Hall, located at 12 River Street. Lunch will be provided. State, county, and local exhibitors will be on hand to distribute information and answer questions about a variety of issues. Health screenings will also be offered, and door prize drawings will be held at 12:30 p.m.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New vice president/provost finds a home at Penn College

Williamsport, Pa. — Neslihan “Nesli” Alp’s education and decorated career in academia have prompted several moves over the years, from her native Turkey to various regions in the United States. But her latest stop feels like home. Alp is the new vice president for academic affairs and provost at Pennsylvania College of Technology, the institution’s highest-ranking academic officer. Her extensive resume aligns with the college’s core mission of applied technology education. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College text alerts students and staff to shooting incident

Updated 1:07 p.m. Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology sent out an alert via text to students and staff at 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday, alerting them to a shooting incident on the 1000 block of Vine Avenue in the city. "Penn College police responded to an incident in which shots were fired in the 1000 block of Vine Ave in Williamsport," the message said. A suspect is in custody, the college said. No injuries were reported. According to the Lycoming County Police and Fire Radio, the shots were fired at police officers. NorthcentralPa.com will update as more information becomes available.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Lewisburg Neighborhoods hosts fall River Road Holiday

Lewisburg, Pa. — After a COVID lull, River Road Holiday returned successfully this past May. Due to popular demand, Lewisburg Neighborhoods is hosting another River Road Holiday on Sunday, Oct. 16th from 1-5 p.m. (with the following Sunday as a rain date). The event is sponsored by JF Kiely and Evangelical Community Hospital. The location is once again on River Road north of Lewisburg, from Water Street up to Winter...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College professor joins brewery education task forces

Williamsport, Pa. — Justin M. Ingram, associate professor of biology at Pennsylvania College of Technology, has been invited to serve on two brewery task forces. Both groups—American Society of Brewing Chemists' Education Task Force and Small Brewery Membership Campaign Task Force—work to promote and support education in small breweries using ASBC's gold standards. “I’m honored to be a part of a national entity that strives to connect, engage and educate...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Ronald Butler released on bail

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who lived on the same property where the remains of two young girls were found was released on nominal bail today in Lycoming County Court. Ronald Butler, 54, was granted intensive supervised bail with conditions based on Rule 600 in the Pennsylvania Code that requires a trial be held within the first 180 days of the filing of a complaint. Butler has been in jail more than 180 days without being placed on the trial list. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Coming this October to the Pajama Factory...

Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests! Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Potter County travel advisory this week, detours available

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on two state routes in Potter County will bring closures and daytime detours next week. The work will be focused on Route 4005 (Whitney Creek Road/Fishing Creek Road) and Route 4003 (Fishing Creek Road). All work is weather dependent.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville

Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
Expect major delays this week in some areas as construction continues

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Clinton County Expect significant delays this week at the Route 220 bridge just south of the Salona interchange. Starting Monday, the contractor plans to begin paving the approaches and applying a high friction surface to a 304-foot bridge spanning Fishing Creek and Route 2006 in Lamar Township. ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Meet Chad, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Chad, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Chad is a four-year-old male terrier mix who is naturally playful and curious. He is choosy his canine friends, Chad gets along best with females. He is not into cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Horseheads roads closing for water main repairs

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains. The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Grand Central will be closed from […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Bradford County fiber optic line damaged by gunfire

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— This week, state police said a fiber optic line was shot behind a Bradford County home. Investigators say an unknown suspect shot and damaged Tri-County Electric’s fiber optic worth approximately $20,000. Troopers said the damage occurred sometime before September 22 on the 8200 block of the Berwick Turnpike. There are […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Amazing Huge estate sale in Muncy PA - Starting Wed September 28th, 2022

The next sale is here! We have to start by Saying Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. That is right, 4 days with Wednesday sale hours between 12 noon and 6pm. This is to give most everyone a chance to shop this great sale who have to work during the days of our normal sales. The calendar dates of the sale are September 28-October 1, 2022. Our hours for the remainder of our sale will be Thursday-Friday 9am-4pm and Saturday 9am-noon. Please note, guns will only be shown between the hours of 5pm-6pm on Wednesday, Thursday we will show firearms from...
MUNCY, PA
Inmate who died in Lycoming County Prison identified

Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, Wayne A. Hunter III, 32, was pronounced dead on Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Lycoming County Coroner's office. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office, said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office which led the investigation, assisted by the coroner's office and PA State Police. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Sheetz store in Lewisburg to temporarily close for renovations

Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Sheetz store at International Drive will be closing next week for a period of six months for major renovations. A sign on the door of the store says the closure will begin on Oct. 2. The new building will be expanded to 6,000 square-feet, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. This will include a "restaurant-style experience" with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside, Ruffner says. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
