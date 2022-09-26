Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Story Cottage to open new facility in October
Story Cottage is an exclusive memory care option with facilities in Indianapolis and Carmel. The unique facility is opening a third location in WestClay in October at 1840 W. Main St., Carmel. The other Carmel location is on the southeast corner of Carey Road and Beech Drive in the Maple Acres neighborhood.
WIBC.com
School Leaders In Westfield Urge Voters To Approve Referendum
WESTFIELD, Ind. — School leaders in Westfield are urging residents to approve a referendum on the November ballot, otherwise they say they will have to make some drastic changes and not for the better. The plan is essentially to renew a previous school funding referendum in the Hamilton County...
Current Publishing
Developing young minds: District’s new Virginia F. Wood Early Learning Center named in honor of longtime teacher
Craig Wood knew how important helping to shape young minds was to his late mother, Virginia F. Wood. Wood said after teaching at Westfield Washington Schools for a few years, his mother worked with at least 100 students. Starting her own family, she saw a need and co-founded Christ United Methodist pre-school in Westfield, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in May. The number of students who have gone through it is in the thousands, Wood said. His mother, a 1933 Westfield High School graduate, died in 1993.
Fox 59
Local skin care company making a difference
INDIANAPOLIS — Founder of The Rugged Company, Corey Cole, stopped by to share the story behind the founding of the Noblesville skin care shop and how they are making a difference in mental health. Use code ‘FOX59’ for 10% off your order!. To learn more about The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay park gets upgrades: playground, pickleball courts, trails
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A renovated Carmel Clay park now sports a new playground and four pickleball courts. Meadowlark Park had a ceremonial opening Monday evening. The park is at 450 Meadow Lane, which is off West Main Street between South Guilford and North Range Line roads. Carmel Clay...
1 person seriously injured in 3-car crash near Noblesville
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a driver passing on a highway curve near Noblesville struck two vehicles before being ejected from his car Tuesday. A Hamilton County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said the collision happened around 3:42 p.m. on State Road 19 between Field Drive and 196th Street. A...
Current Publishing
Nickel Plate Arts to partner with county on squirrel stampede
Nickel Plate Arts is partnering with Hamilton County for the 200th Squirrel Stampede. The Noblesville organization is hosting a series of events with different art opportunities, including free ceramic squirrels that can be picked up at its center, 107 S. 8th St. Kiln Creations, a pottery studio at 60 N. 9th St. in Noblesville, has also placed 300 clay mold squirrels with paint across Hamilton County.
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Operation School Bell ready to assist students
From left, Assistance League of Indianapolis members Sue Lammers; Jaun Galeano, program officer at The Clowes Fund; Assistance League member Sunny Shuai, and Sharon Gleason, Assistance League of Indianapolis president; pause at the Sept. 19 open house for Assistance League’s Operation School Bell Northbrook Distribution Center. This year the organization, which includes many members from Carmel, will provide 3,000 economically challenged students with new school apparel and 2,000 students with new athletic shoes. To learn more about the organization and how it works to make a difference in the community, visit ALindy.org. (Photo courtesy of Kathy Kerr Wylam)
WISH-TV
Carmel elementary music teacher adds school bus driver to job duties
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel Clay Schools music teacher is the newest school bus driver, the district says in a social media post and news release. Josh Southard teaches music to students in kindergarten to Grade 5 at Smoky Row Elementary School, 900 W. 136th St. That’s west of U.S. 31 on the northwest side of Carmel.
Inside Indiana Business
Local theme growing for Indy airport concessions
As the recovery from the pandemic continues, Indianapolis International Airport is moving forward with its plan to bring more local flavor to its concessions offerings. The airport is preparing to open the new Pacers Courtside Club later this week, and new additions are also in the works. It’s all part of the airport’s Concessions Refresh initiative, which was first announced in 2016.
clintoncountydailynews.com
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this week
A popular wholesale store with hundreds of locations throughout the country is opening its first Indiana store location this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a great place to shop for items at discounted wholesale prices, you may be interested to learn that BJ's Wholesale Club is opening its first location in Indiana on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Graveside services, 21-gun salute take place for fallen Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND — Funeral services for Officer Seara Burton have concluded at Richmond High School and the procession is continuing to the burial site in Indianapolis. During the funeral services, Richmond Mayor David Snow remembered Burton as having an “undeniable personality.”. >> ‘I feel an emptiness without her;’ Fiancée,...
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Current Publishing
Indiana Ballet Conservatory to present ‘Bordeaux and Ballet’
Indiana Ballet Conservatory Artistic Director Alyona Yakovleva figures wine and ballet are a perfect mix. “I am very excited about our fundraiser ‘Bordeaux and Ballet,’ as this is an exclusive preview of our annual production, ‘The Nutcracker,” the Carmel resident said. “The Nutcracker” is set for Nov. 26-27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. There will be a special accompaniment by the Indianapolis Children’s Choir. Step outside the Palladium, and the Christkindlmarkt is in full swing, adding to the festive holiday spirit and making this a great tradition for all families.”
Fox 59
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
WTHR
