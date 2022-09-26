Which candidates are Texans searching for ahead of the Nexstar Governor’s Debate?

Read full article on original website
Emerson/Nexstar poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 8 points in Texas governor race
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In the race for Texas governor, Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott maintains a strong lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, according to a new poll conducted this week by Nexstar and Emerson College, released Tuesday morning. An Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Texas voters...
Court record: Paxton drove away to avoid being served with subpoena
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A process server told a federal court Monday he tried to serve subpoena papers directly to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at his home in McKinney, Texas Monday morning, but that Paxton refused to take the documents and instead got in a truck and left, court records stated.
Tracking Ian: Tropical Storm conditions possible on Florida gulf coast Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday as it continues to make a projected path toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The 11 p.m. advisory said that Ian was 140 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman and 390 miles...
