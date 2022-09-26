ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Flaggers, Restrictions Ahead as Roundabout Built

UPPER SALFORD PA – Utility installations that are part of a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project to build a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Old Skippack, Schwenksville, and Shelly roads in Upper Salford Township (at top) will create vehicle restrictions and require flagging operations weekdays through Nov. 18 (2022; Friday) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the department said.
SALFORD, PA
WBRE

Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in Lackawanna County are fed up with their bumpy commute. As a construction project is underway on the Robert P. Casey highway but those on the road say the new patchwork is a bust. Eyewitness News viewers asked us what’s going on with this road work? So we went searching for […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break closes roads in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in part of Northampton County. A resident in Northampton borough said he was woken up early Tuesday to crews digging to find the break on Hollow Lane, near Horwith Drive. Hollow Lane is closed, as is one side of Horwith...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Twp. rejects Atiyeh's proposed warehouses on Van Buren Road

PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night denied conditional use approval of two proposed warehouses. The vote was unanimous. The projects, offered by Exchange 12 LLC and developer Abe Atiyeh, consist of two distribution centers on a 36-acre lot at 1492 Van Buren Road, which is on the road's west side just south of Route 33. One building would cover 128,900 square feet and the other, 138,700 square feet.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
wlvr.org

Lowhill Township planners reject two of three proposed warehouses

LOWHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two of three warehouses proposed in Lowhill Township faced a setback at a tense township planning commission meeting Monday. The commission recommended the township Board of Supervisors deny preliminary plan approvals for the two warehouses – drawing cheers and applause from a crowd gathered at the meeting.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

The 21 Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, PA

I’ve visited hundreds of amazing small towns in Pennsylvania, but few are as charming as Jim Thorpe, PA. Jim Thorpe, PA is located in Carbon County in the Poconos region of the state. It was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. However, in 1954, the town changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete of the same name who is now buried on the edge of town.
JIM THORPE, PA
WOLF

Carbon County man hurt in Thursday evening crash

POLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 79-year-old Carbon County man was taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono with unknown injuries Thursday evening following a one-car crash on State Route 534 near the intersection of Queens Way in Polk Township, Monroe County. Pennsylvania State Police say the victim, identified as...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton Borough Council considers fire tax

With the Northampton Volunteer Fire Department faced with increasing costs and an impending need for new fire trucks, the Northampton Borough Council has started to consider whether it is time for a fire tax to help support the department. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler started the discussion during council’s September 22 meeting....
NORTHAMPTON, PA
PennLive.com

Wife, husband die after Pa. crash

A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

