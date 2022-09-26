Read full article on original website
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
sanatogapost.com
Flaggers, Restrictions Ahead as Roundabout Built
UPPER SALFORD PA – Utility installations that are part of a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project to build a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Old Skippack, Schwenksville, and Shelly roads in Upper Salford Township (at top) will create vehicle restrictions and require flagging operations weekdays through Nov. 18 (2022; Friday) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the department said.
Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs
JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in Lackawanna County are fed up with their bumpy commute. As a construction project is underway on the Robert P. Casey highway but those on the road say the new patchwork is a bust. Eyewitness News viewers asked us what’s going on with this road work? So we went searching for […]
Three cars on 172-car train derail in Bethlehem, cops say no danger to public (PHOTOS)
Three of 172 rail cars passing through Bethlehem tipped over Tuesday night, railroad operator Norfolk Southern said. City police labeled the incident a partial train derailment. “There is no danger to the public from this incident,” the police department posted to its Facebook page. There were no injuries, Norfolk...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break closes roads in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in part of Northampton County. A resident in Northampton borough said he was woken up early Tuesday to crews digging to find the break on Hollow Lane, near Horwith Drive. Hollow Lane is closed, as is one side of Horwith...
homenewspa.com
Northampton County trick-or-treat dates, Halloween parades
Bangor- Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Bath- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25) Catty/North Catty- Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. City of Bethlehem- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Easton Phillipsburg- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Hellertown- Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. rejects Atiyeh's proposed warehouses on Van Buren Road
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night denied conditional use approval of two proposed warehouses. The vote was unanimous. The projects, offered by Exchange 12 LLC and developer Abe Atiyeh, consist of two distribution centers on a 36-acre lot at 1492 Van Buren Road, which is on the road's west side just south of Route 33. One building would cover 128,900 square feet and the other, 138,700 square feet.
1 person in plane pronounced dead after crash with explosion in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
One person was pronounced dead after a plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Lehigh County, authorities said. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said the person who died was in the small plane that went down in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township. It was reported about 1:45 p.m. in the township’s 1400...
wlvr.org
Lowhill Township planners reject two of three proposed warehouses
LOWHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two of three warehouses proposed in Lowhill Township faced a setback at a tense township planning commission meeting Monday. The commission recommended the township Board of Supervisors deny preliminary plan approvals for the two warehouses – drawing cheers and applause from a crowd gathered at the meeting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Diner to be converted into six-bay auto repair shop by Wrenchtec
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The old Forks Diner will be serving auto repair customers by early spring of next year. Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra, partners in the Wrenchtec four-bay garage at 20 E. Lawn Road in Nazareth, have acquired the former diner at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000 to open a second location.
Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks
The Wolf administration announced in July that there would be three additions to the commonwealth’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks from 121 to 124, but at the time, details about the locations of the parks were not yet public. The post Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
uncoveringpa.com
The 21 Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, PA
I’ve visited hundreds of amazing small towns in Pennsylvania, but few are as charming as Jim Thorpe, PA. Jim Thorpe, PA is located in Carbon County in the Poconos region of the state. It was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. However, in 1954, the town changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete of the same name who is now buried on the edge of town.
WOLF
Carbon County man hurt in Thursday evening crash
POLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 79-year-old Carbon County man was taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono with unknown injuries Thursday evening following a one-car crash on State Route 534 near the intersection of Queens Way in Polk Township, Monroe County. Pennsylvania State Police say the victim, identified as...
Motorcyclist injured in Bethlehem crash on Main Street
A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Main Street in Bethlehem left one person injured and snarled traffic. The crash involving a motorcycle and SUV was reported a little before 3:30 p.m. Friday at Main Street and West Broad Street. The motorcycle driver had minor injuries and was taken to a...
homenewspa.com
Northampton Borough Council considers fire tax
With the Northampton Volunteer Fire Department faced with increasing costs and an impending need for new fire trucks, the Northampton Borough Council has started to consider whether it is time for a fire tax to help support the department. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler started the discussion during council’s September 22 meeting....
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver fled crash and abandoned car outside school, causing district lockdown, police say. A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its...
Wife, husband die after Pa. crash
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
