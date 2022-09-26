ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Layoffs#Infrastructure#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years

Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns. Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Microsoft is reaping the benefits of its diverse revenue streams, particularly from its cloud business. The services segment is buoying Apple's revenue growth, but hardware should get a lift from its recently released new models. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Just How Outrageous Is a $500,000 Price Target for Bitcoin?

Entrepreneur Michael Saylor says the cryptocurrency will hit $65,000 within four years. Saylor is likely biased as he and his company, MicroStrategy, have significant Bitcoin investments. Bitcoin at $500,000 implies a total market capitalization of $10.5 trillion, equivalent to the total value of the world's gold supply. You’re reading a...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy