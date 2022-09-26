ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: High pressure continues to provide calm weather

El Paso, Texas- High-pressure overhead will allow the mercury to rise slightly above the seasonal average today. Expect another day of mostly sunny skies and occasional breezes from the southeast. Afternoon highs will top off close to 87 degrees for El Paso and Las Cruces. Breezy winds will be in...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Cooler start to the day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! A cool start to the day and expect much drier conditions!❣️❣️❣️. Grab those sweaters instead of umbrellas this morning, we are looking much cooler, calm and drier.⛅️. Expect a high of 86 degrees,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Drier air moves in

El Paso, Texas- High pressure over the southwest will provide more sunshine and diminish rain chances for the Borderland. Winds will favor southeasterly and range from 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will top off in the mid-to-upper 80s. Which is right where we should be for this time of...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Fall like weather this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting seasonal weather this workweek. Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s, which is very seasonal for El Paso. A high pressure system is expected to take over, which will dry us out, but the good...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
KTSM

Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Southern New Mexico State Fair kicks off Wednesday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair is back. The rodeo and carnival kicks of Wednesday morning and runs until October 2. New this year, expect to see the freestyle motocross with the Brigade FMX riders show. Catch some exciting aerial cliffhangers and backflips. The Brigade FMX riders have over 35 years of combined show experience.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

EPFD, OEM encouraging El Paso families to be prepared in case of an emergency

EL PASO, Texas -- September is National Preparedness Month. It's an important time to discuss plans with you and your family to be proactive. "The biggest tip is to always be ready. You never know when a disaster or an emergency is going to happen. So it's better to be prepared and be prepared," said Brandon Donat, an Emergency Management Specialist with the El Paso Office of Emergency Management.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Person killed in early morning collision in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was killed early this morning after a collision in east El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at around 1:43 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Montana and Admiral Street. The collision is said to have involved a pedestrian however the identity of the […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

New cars with prices well above MSRP in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many people have been dealing with sticker shock when it comes to the price of cars in recent years, but some vehicles are particularly costly in El Paso due to markups well above MSRP (manufacturer’s suggest retail price). According to a study conducted...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Two crashes shut down I-10 near Anthony Monday morning

ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – Two separate vehicle accidents early Monday morning resulted in the complete closure of I-10 in both directions near Anthony. Authorities tell KTSM that one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries as a result of the second crash while no injuries were reported from the earlier accident.
ANTHONY, TX

