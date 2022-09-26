Read full article on original website
KVIA
StormTRACK Weather: High pressure continues to provide calm weather
El Paso, Texas- High-pressure overhead will allow the mercury to rise slightly above the seasonal average today. Expect another day of mostly sunny skies and occasional breezes from the southeast. Afternoon highs will top off close to 87 degrees for El Paso and Las Cruces. Breezy winds will be in...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Cooler start to the day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! A cool start to the day and expect much drier conditions!❣️❣️❣️. Grab those sweaters instead of umbrellas this morning, we are looking much cooler, calm and drier.⛅️. Expect a high of 86 degrees,...
KVIA
StormTRACK Weather: Drier air moves in
El Paso, Texas- High pressure over the southwest will provide more sunshine and diminish rain chances for the Borderland. Winds will favor southeasterly and range from 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will top off in the mid-to-upper 80s. Which is right where we should be for this time of...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Fall like weather this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting seasonal weather this workweek. Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s, which is very seasonal for El Paso. A high pressure system is expected to take over, which will dry us out, but the good...
Festive El Paso Corn Maze Returns with Pumpkin Patch, Activities for Kids
Fall is here -- at least on the calendar --and that means it’s corn maze and pumpkin patch season. Visiting an area farm to get lost among the cornstalks and take a wagon ride to a pumpkin patch is an annual tradition for many families. Beginning October 8 there’s...
The 5 Most Popular El Paso Destinations On The Texas Bucket List
With over 17 seasons on the air, The Texas Bucket List has gone to many locations in Texas; but which ones have the most views on YouTube?. Before I go into the top 5 spots, these are the 2 that just missed it:. Monteleone's Restaurant is #7 with 17k views.
Why the El Paso Star on the Mountain Won’t Be Lit Up This Week
El Paso's Star on the Mountain. When you see it, you know you are home. It’s been a daily part of our evening skyline since April 1993. But if you've looked towards the Franklins at night these last few days, you may have noticed the iconic symbol has gone dark.
Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
Missing a Great Man “The Sandman” Who Styled the El Paso Streets
There is a man a ton of El Pasoans miss seeing around on the El Paso streets making art. Unfortunately, the El Paso streets have been a bit dull lately since his passing in 2019. Now that is a huge hint and should be a dead giveaway as to who...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Who's Been Returned to Texas Shelter Five Times Is Nothing Short of Devastating
It's hard to know that some dogs get returned to a shelter, but when it happens five times to the same dog it's gut-wrenching. That's why employees at the Humane Society of El Paso in Texas are sharing the story of one of their dogs — Dallas. Who sadly has been returned to the shelter several times over.
Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
KVIA
Southern New Mexico State Fair kicks off Wednesday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair is back. The rodeo and carnival kicks of Wednesday morning and runs until October 2. New this year, expect to see the freestyle motocross with the Brigade FMX riders show. Catch some exciting aerial cliffhangers and backflips. The Brigade FMX riders have over 35 years of combined show experience.
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
KVIA
EPFD, OEM encouraging El Paso families to be prepared in case of an emergency
EL PASO, Texas -- September is National Preparedness Month. It's an important time to discuss plans with you and your family to be proactive. "The biggest tip is to always be ready. You never know when a disaster or an emergency is going to happen. So it's better to be prepared and be prepared," said Brandon Donat, an Emergency Management Specialist with the El Paso Office of Emergency Management.
El Paso’s Halloween Parade Returns In 2022 To Scare Up Family Fun
El Paso's annual Halloween Parade returns to Album Park to enjoy some good family fun in October. For the last 37 years, it's been a tradition for El Paso families to gather at Album Park for the annual Halloween parade hosted by our partner station KLAQ. Last year alone, over...
Person killed in early morning collision in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was killed early this morning after a collision in east El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at around 1:43 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Montana and Admiral Street. The collision is said to have involved a pedestrian however the identity of the […]
El Paso News
New cars with prices well above MSRP in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many people have been dealing with sticker shock when it comes to the price of cars in recent years, but some vehicles are particularly costly in El Paso due to markups well above MSRP (manufacturer’s suggest retail price). According to a study conducted...
El Paso News
Two crashes shut down I-10 near Anthony Monday morning
ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – Two separate vehicle accidents early Monday morning resulted in the complete closure of I-10 in both directions near Anthony. Authorities tell KTSM that one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries as a result of the second crash while no injuries were reported from the earlier accident.
El Paso News
Texas governor’s debate: Watch in Spanish on KTSM 9 News on Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso residents can watch the governor candidate debate between Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) in Spanish Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. on KTSM 9 News and on ktsm.com. This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of...
The Best Replies From El Pasoans on How to Ruin an El Pasoans Day
There are so many things that come to mind that can upset or ruin an El Pasoans day. For example, when Covid-19 shut down businesses people were bummed about Chico's Tacos closing for a while. Chico's Tacos is closed was one of the many ways you could ruin an El...
