The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating a West Knoxville House Fire which was Quickly Extinguished
The Knoxville Fire department is investigating a West Knoxville house fire which they quickly put out. It happened yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at 7713 Red Bay Way. Crews found smoke coming from the attic of a single-story home. Firefighters quickly gained access to the attic space and were able to knock the fire down within the first 10 minutes.
Community frustrated by closure of remote Monroe County road
CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days ago the Cherokee National Forest Forest Service closed North River Road in Monroe County to all traffic. In a Press Release sent to WVLT News, forest service officials site maintenance work as the reason for the closure and said it would be closed from August to January, should work be completed on schedule.
14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park
(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
Silver Alert: New Market woman found safe
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday morning that the 70-year-old New Market woman at the center of a Silver Alert has been found safe. Sharon Looney, 70, had reportedly walked away from her home Monday evening. TBI officials shared about Looney’s safe recovery,...
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested after a flock camera pinged the Knoxville Police Department to a stolen vehicle, according to officials. A flock camera notified officers about a stolen white Lexus RX300 at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, after it was spotted driving west on Merchant Drive, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
Man dies after being hit by car in downtown Knoxville
Man dies after being hit by car in downtown Knoxville
Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Henley Street identified
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Henley Street at Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday where 23-year-old Quinton Fields, of Knoxville, was struck by a car traveling north on Henley Street. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Suspect in custody after threat at Powell school
A school in Powell was placed on lockdown after receiving a threat Monday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
2 dead in murder-suicide at Cumberland County senior living community
An investigation is underway after a reported murder-suicide left two people dead at a senior living community in Pleasant Hill.
Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
TDEC hosting HHW collection events Saturday, including in Anderson
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Anderson, Cumberland, and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A...
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
Nearly $6,000 of golf clubs stolen from Knoxville store
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from DICK's House of Sport in Knoxville.
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
Knoxville mom gets new apartment after unexpected non-renewal letter
A woman, who found herself unexpectedly in the market for a new apartment, is no longer searching.
KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
