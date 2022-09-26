ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

FOX59

Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boone County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Accident Involving Backhoe

At 4:03 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Boone County Communications received a 911 call of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment on US 52 at the intersection of County Road 650 North in Boone County. Initial reports indicated that a van with multiple people trapped was involved in. addition...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
californiaexaminer.net

Woman In Severe Condition, Suspect Killed After Plant Shooting In Indiana

A lady was shot in the head outside of a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana on Monday, and she remained in serious condition on Tuesday. The alleged shooter’s body was subsequently discovered close by. According to Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Department, Mindy L. Donovan, 36, was...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Springville woman caught on camera stealing and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Springville woman was arrested after police say she stole from Walmart. Police arrested 55-year-old Christina Flick on a charge of theft. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2022, Bedford Police were alerted to a theft that occurred at the store. Police say Flick left the store without paying for her items on September 8, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after police find pills, meth, and marijuana in SUV

OOLITIC – An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after Oolitic Town Marshal Jame Harrington’s canine partner Deny Joe alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle. Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Gerhart on charges of possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction, and maintaining a common nuisance.
OOLITIC, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led...
ANDERSON, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Police release identity of SIA shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home

AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
AVON, IN
WIBC.com

Shooting at the Subaru Plant: Woman Hurt, Shooter Dead

LAFAYETTE, Ind.--A woman was hurt in a shooting at the Subaru plant in Lafayette , Monday afternoon. Police said the man who shot her committed suicide. Workers were warned about an armed person and police were dispatched to Subaru of Indiana Automotive, near I-65 and State Rd. 38, on the southeast side of Lafayette, after 4 p.m. Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Dept. said the man shot the woman and went to a different area on the property where he killed himself.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Two Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS –Two men were arrested Monday morning on the north side of Indianapolis, but not before causing a police chase and a standoff, says IMPD. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway to investigate two men who they believe may have stolen catalytic converters. Officers found a car matching the description of the suspects they were looking for and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests 2 suspected serial robbers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two suspects believed to be behind a series of armed robberies. Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, were arrested in connection to two robberies and are suspected in five others. Police said they were following a vehicle believed to be involved in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested after series of grocery store robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for their involvement in a strong-armed robbery that happened at a Walmart store. According to a release, the robbery involved Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, on Saturday. Investigators say they were conducting a follow-up investigation on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

