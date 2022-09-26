Read full article on original website
Biden to announce new rules for airlines and travel sites not to hide TRUE additional fees that made them at least $700 million in 2021 - and after a summer of travel chaos
Joe Biden's Department of Transportation (DOT) is looking to keep airlines and travel websites more accountable after Americans lost $700 million in cancellation and change fees alone in 2021. The president will announce Monday a new rule requiring more transparency on websites to disclose additional fees outside the base ticket...
deseret.com
A new airline rule meant to save you money and spur airline competition
This year has been especially bad for air travel, from high-priced flights to tons of cancellations, but there may be some relief on the way. On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that all U.S. airlines will be required by law to be transparent about hidden fees — such as extra check-in baggage and moving seats to be with a child — for all flights coming into or leaving the United States.
AOL Corp
Biden moves to crack down on hidden airline fees: 'You should know the full cost'
On Monday, the Biden administration announced plans to go after airlines and travel websites if they try to slip in fees after you've picked your flight or even after you’ve bought the ticket. The proposed rule is part of Biden’s overall competition efforts and now will undergo a 60-day...
Biden wants to clamp down on airlines charging hidden fees, which can lead to families spending hundreds of dollars more than they planned
President Biden has proposed that airlines disclose the total cost of a flight the first time it is listed rather than tacking on hidden fees.
Biden administration proposes rule requiring greater transparency on airline fees
The rule would require airlines and third-party booking sites to disclose fees upfront, the first time an airfare is displayed.
CBS News
Biden announces new rule requiring airlines to disclose "true cost" of plane tickets
Washington — President Biden announced a new initiative Monday that would eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets — including baggage and change fees — before they buy, as the White House continues to search for ways to lower costs for Americans amid persistently high inflation.
FOXBusiness
Biden to require airlines, travel sites to disclose all fees to air travelers
The Biden administration is announcing a proposed rule that would require airlines and travel search sites to include all fees in airline ticket prices that are displayed to customers, as part of a broader federal effort to help consumers cope with rising inflation. The Department of Transportation (DOT) said President...
mrobusinesstoday.com
American Airlines to launch new Flagship Suite seating for upcoming Airbus and Boeing fleet
The new state-of-the-art seating and cabin interiors will be fitted in the new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft which are expected to be delivered to the airline in 2024. American Airlines aims to take passenger comfort and luxury a few notches up by giving customers a suite new ride....
