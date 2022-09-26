Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s prep football standings, schedules
These are the standings for area teams following Week Five action this past Friday night. In addition, each team’s overall record and region record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 6-0, 2-0 No. 1 Decatur: 5-0, 2-0 No. 1 Muscle Shoals: 5-0, 2-0 No. 4 Cullman: 4-2, 0-2 No. 4 Athens:...
WYSH AM 1380
AP HSFB Polls after Week6
ASSOCIATED PRESS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS (AFTER WEEK 6) Others receiving votes: Germantown 29. Centennial 1. Others receiving votes: Powell 10. Sevier County 3. Morristown West 2. McMinn County 1. Class 4A. School Record Points Prv. 1. Greeneville (14) 6-0 148 1. 2. Anderson County (1) 6-0 133 2. 3....
Week 7 Alabama High School Football Scheduling Updates and Scores
The weekend's schedule, and numerous schools moved up their games to Thursday night, and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Loudon volleyball gets rivalry revenge
Loudon High School’s volleyball team amended previous mistakes Monday to defeat Lenoir City High School in straight sets on senior night. The Lady Redskins came into the game with the pair’s previous matchup on their mind, a straightforward 3-0 win for the Lady Panthers in Lenoir City during Battle of the Bridge week. Though the second confrontation was a lower intensity affair, the hosts did enough on their home court to even the score. ...
Highland boys golf finishes strong before regional, girls take 3rd at MVC Tournament
The Bullodgs boys squad won the league tourney ahead of the postseason.
Vote for the high school football player of the week, Week 6
Athletes from Arlington, Collierville, Houston, Munford, Northpoint and Overton are up for consideration this week.
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama. Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region. Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV...
ASWA Prep Rankings: Unbeaten Saraland jumps to No. 1 in Class 6A, Mars Hill moves up in 3A
Unbeaten Saraland jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in the latest Class 6A Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings. Jeff Kelly’s Spartans (6-0) defeated Class 7A Foley 49-21 last week, moving to No. 1 following losses by Clay-Chalkville (to Thompson) and Mountain Brook (to Hoover). Saraland...
Science Hill tops Lady Vikings on Senior Night
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visiting Tennessee high grabbed the opening set of Tuesday night’s volleyball clash inside the Topper Palace, but came up short to Science Hill, 3-1. The first frame went the way of the visitors to the tight tune of 25-22. Tennessee High opened the second set on a tear, as well, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Chuckey-Doak downs UH in District 1-A clash
JOHNSON CITY — Chuckey-Doak kept knocking at the door against University High in a battle of District 1-A girls soccer leaders Tuesday night at Winged Deer Park. The Lady Knights eventually knocked the door open and scored two first-half goals on their way to a 5-0 victory that clinched the regular-season District 1-A championship.
1039thebulldog.com
Whitesburg MS Lady Jackets beat Millard
The Whitesburg Lady Jackets picked up nice AC and D team wins over Millard last night. Whitesburg won the D team game by a score of 18-7, they were led in scoring by Marah Dixon with 6 points, Kaylee Hampton added 3 points, followed by Jaiden Adams and Paris Cook each with 2 points.
