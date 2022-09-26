Loudon High School’s volleyball team amended previous mistakes Monday to defeat Lenoir City High School in straight sets on senior night. The Lady Redskins came into the game with the pair’s previous matchup on their mind, a straightforward 3-0 win for the Lady Panthers in Lenoir City during Battle of the Bridge week. Though the second confrontation was a lower intensity affair, the hosts did enough on their home court to even the score. ...

LOUDON, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO