High School

Hartselle Enquirer

This week’s prep football standings, schedules 

These are the standings for area teams following Week Five action this past Friday night. In addition, each team’s overall record and region record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 6-0, 2-0 No. 1 Decatur: 5-0, 2-0 No. 1 Muscle Shoals: 5-0, 2-0 No. 4 Cullman: 4-2, 0-2 No. 4 Athens:...
HIGH SCHOOL
WYSH AM 1380

AP HSFB Polls after Week6

ASSOCIATED PRESS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS (AFTER WEEK 6) Others receiving votes: Germantown 29. Centennial 1. Others receiving votes: Powell 10. Sevier County 3. Morristown West 2. McMinn County 1. Class 4A. School Record Points Prv. 1. Greeneville (14) 6-0 148 1. 2. Anderson County (1) 6-0 133 2. 3....
HIGH SCHOOL
News-Herald

Loudon volleyball gets rivalry revenge

Loudon High School’s volleyball team amended previous mistakes Monday to defeat Lenoir City High School in straight sets on senior night. The Lady Redskins came into the game with the pair’s previous matchup on their mind, a straightforward 3-0 win for the Lady Panthers in Lenoir City during Battle of the Bridge week. Though the second confrontation was a lower intensity affair, the hosts did enough on their home court to even the score. ...
LOUDON, TN
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Harriman#Oakdale#Oak Ridge#Kingston#Highschoolsports#Chattanooga#Campbell#Sunbright York Institute#Wartburg Heritage#Coalfield Union County
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Science Hill tops Lady Vikings on Senior Night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visiting Tennessee high grabbed the opening set of Tuesday night’s volleyball clash inside the Topper Palace, but came up short to Science Hill, 3-1. The first frame went the way of the visitors to the tight tune of 25-22. Tennessee High opened the second set on a tear, as well, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chuckey-Doak downs UH in District 1-A clash

JOHNSON CITY — Chuckey-Doak kept knocking at the door against University High in a battle of District 1-A girls soccer leaders Tuesday night at Winged Deer Park. The Lady Knights eventually knocked the door open and scored two first-half goals on their way to a 5-0 victory that clinched the regular-season District 1-A championship.
CHUCKEY, TN
1039thebulldog.com

Whitesburg MS Lady Jackets beat Millard

The Whitesburg Lady Jackets picked up nice AC and D team wins over Millard last night. Whitesburg won the D team game by a score of 18-7, they were led in scoring by Marah Dixon with 6 points, Kaylee Hampton added 3 points, followed by Jaiden Adams and Paris Cook each with 2 points.
WHITESBURG, KY

