Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AthlonSports.com
Bill Belichick Sends Clear Message On Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are coming off a tough loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Unfortunately, it doesn't get much easier in Week 4. Belichick has begun preparations for Aaron Rogers and the Packers at Lambeau this coming Sunday. He is well aware...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Edelman reacts to Brady's long, penalty-negated run in Bucs-Packers
Tom Brady's still got it. Kind of. Late in the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 matchup with the Packers, Brady evaded Green Bay's pass rush and lumbered 18 yards for what looked like a first down. Alas, what would have been Brady's longest run since 2007...
Packers 14, Bucs 12: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t overcome tons of missing pieces on offense and a slow start on defense Sunday, dropping their home opener to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12. After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, quarterback Tom Brady and others reacted to the disappointing defeat:
Source: Son Of Randy - TE Thaddeus Moss Among 5 Patriots Free Agent Workouts
Patriots hopeful Moss, a 24-year-old tight end, was recently released from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TupaTalk: Coach Bud Grant has always brought out the best
Bud Grant turned 95 last May. His star as a NFL prime-time presence faded long, long ago. His lone remaining fingerprint in today’s NFL is Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete...
NFL・
Green Bay Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker on the cusp of becoming one of NFL’s elite linebacking duos
De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker. One elite defender, and another who has a chance to be. Campbell is the All-Pro
Packers P Pat O'Donnell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3
Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 season. The award is a first for O’Donnell, who arrived in Green Bay this past offseason after eight seasons in Chicago. On Sunday, O’Donnell placed...
Comments / 0