Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Current Publishing
Karting kid: Carmel first-grader off to fast start in racing career
Former IndyCar driver Sarah Fisher has watched 7-year-old Reagan Hodges compete in karting and is impressed with her skill. “Potential is hard to see at that (age). What you do see or don’t see is whether they enjoy themselves or not,” said Fisher, who co-owns the Whiteland Raceway Park with her husband, Andy O’Gara. “That’s the one thing you see about Reagan is (that she) truly has fun with it. You can tell she loves to be there at the track and loves being in the kart. That’s the basis for starting a success story. She is on the right track because if you don’t enjoy what you do, you’re not going to be successful at it.”
Current Publishing
Fishers teen wins International Junior Miss Indiana Junior Teen
A Fishers teen is headed to the International Junior Miss pageant in Orlando, Fla., Thanksgiving week representing Indiana. Vani Sharma, a junior at Fishers High School, won the International Junior Miss Indiana Junior Teen title in September. “Winning the IJM Indiana Jr. Teen title was an absolute dream come true....
indianapolismonthly.com
Don’t Snooze On Farmhouse Brunchery
STICK-TO-YOUR-RIBS breakfast platters were always a mainstay at chef and caterer George Watson’s homey AJ’s Cafe in Sheridan, Indiana, in western Hamilton County. So when he moved to a new location just a couple of roundabouts east of I-69 in Fishers this May, it was a no-brainer to throw the emphasis on hearty midday fare. Dressing up the strip-mall spot with rustic wood tables and plenty of cheery country decor, along with giving it the name Farmhouse Brunchery, made for nice upgrades as well. But Watson’s prowess at the griddle with fluffy pancakes he pairs with crunchy breaded chicken tenders, his play on chicken and waffles, as well as his Cowboy at Sea omelet generously filled with lobster and shrimp, needed little renovation. His Sheridan fans soon followed him across the county to join a growing clientele he quickly won over with such morning standouts as Royal French Toast with sticky-sweet candied pecans and a rich cream cheese mousse showered with bananas, berries, and, of course, powdered sugar. 8664 E. 96th St., 317-288-0884.
thedailyhoosier.com
Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”
Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Current Publishing
Story Cottage to open new facility in October
Story Cottage is an exclusive memory care option with facilities in Indianapolis and Carmel. The unique facility is opening a third location in WestClay in October at 1840 W. Main St., Carmel. The other Carmel location is on the southeast corner of Carey Road and Beech Drive in the Maple Acres neighborhood.
Current Publishing
Nickel Plate Arts to partner with county on squirrel stampede
Nickel Plate Arts is partnering with Hamilton County for the 200th Squirrel Stampede. The Noblesville organization is hosting a series of events with different art opportunities, including free ceramic squirrels that can be picked up at its center, 107 S. 8th St. Kiln Creations, a pottery studio at 60 N. 9th St. in Noblesville, has also placed 300 clay mold squirrels with paint across Hamilton County.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: IU basketball great Isiah Thomas on his journey to reaching his hoop dream
Listen as legendary IU point guard Isiah Thomas joined the Agee and Gates podcast for a lengthy look at his upbringing and basketball career. At IU, Thomas started every game he played. He was a member and leader of two Indiana teams that won Big Ten Championships. During his second and final season at IU, Thomas led the Hoosiers in scoring and set a single-season school record for assists with 197.
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — September 27, 2022
CPD acquires breaching kits – The Carmel Police Dept. recently purchased tools to equip its 16 patrol supervisors with breaching kits, tools that officers can use to break down doors or barriers during a critical incident that requires an immediate response. Officers are trained to respond immediately and directly to the threat during a critical incident. The tools contained in the breaching kits will play a vital role in the ability of our officers to enter a secure building during a critical incident. The purchase of these breaching kits was made possible by a donation from The Cohen Family Foundation, Inc.
Current Publishing
Indiana Ballet Conservatory to present ‘Bordeaux and Ballet’
Indiana Ballet Conservatory Artistic Director Alyona Yakovleva figures wine and ballet are a perfect mix. “I am very excited about our fundraiser ‘Bordeaux and Ballet,’ as this is an exclusive preview of our annual production, ‘The Nutcracker,” the Carmel resident said. “The Nutcracker” is set for Nov. 26-27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. There will be a special accompaniment by the Indianapolis Children’s Choir. Step outside the Palladium, and the Christkindlmarkt is in full swing, adding to the festive holiday spirit and making this a great tradition for all families.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Alley Cat Lounge is expanding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Broad Ripple icon, Alley Cat Lounge, is expanding in October. The new location will be adjacent to the current location, where the Egyptian Café and Hooka Bar was formerly at. The Egyptian Café moved locations in February. The Alley Cat Lounge is in...
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – September 27, 2022
“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Main Street Productions of “The Curious Savage” will be presented from Sept. 29 through Oct. 9 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org. ‘Rehearsal for Murder’
Fox 59
Indy Jazz Fest coming to Garfield Park!
INDIANAPOLIS — We got a sneak peek of what festival goers can except to hear at the Indy Jazz Fest coming to Garfield Park this Saturday and Sunday, October 1st and 2nd. To learn more about Indy Jazz Fest visit Indyjazzfest.net.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Feed: Downtown Social Cantina, Castleton MOTW, And More
Taco and tequila joint Social Cantina (148 S. Illinois St., 317-218-3342) opened its newest location in downtown Indy, inside the former Mikado. The locally based restaurant blends traditional taco recipes with modern Mexican street food. MOTW Coffee and Pastries will add a third location by the end of...
shelbycountypost.com
Legacy of Joe Risley firmly secured in many Shelbyville residences
A drive on Shelbyville’s near east side last week evoked memories of Risley’s Kitchen Specialists and owner Joe Risley. Joe operated his cabinet business at 212 E. Broadway St. (photo) and consistently demonstrated an earnest commitment to his customers over the course of the company’s four decades. He designed kitchens throughout central Indiana and his customers included many celebrated individuals and entities. He endeared himself to the local community with a congenial demeanor and benevolent spirit that made him a popular and valued figure throughout Shelby County.
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
wbiw.com
New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more
INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
Current Publishing
Free tickets available for U.S. Army Field Band performance
The U.S. Army Field Band is returning to the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel Nov. 10 for a free concert celebrating heroes who have served the nation. The 7:30 p.m. performance, titled “Heroes,” will be a celebration of people who have gone above and beyond...
Comments / 0