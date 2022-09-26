ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Suspect wanted after woman and dog shot in Charleston

A potential project long in the works for West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) is one step closer to being a reality. Barbershop owner frustrated with loitering vagrants. Updated: 5 hours ago. Barbershop owner frustrated with loitering vagrants. Hometown Heroes | Milton Pumpkin Festival volunteers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hometown...
CHARLESTON, WV
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vigil Wednesday for West Virginia 12-year-old who died in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Members of the Guyandotte community are planning a candlelight vigil on Wednesday for a 12-year-old boy who died last Saturday. Christian Weaver had been swimming with friends where the Ohio and Guyandotte Rivers meet. His body was pulled from the water after several hours of searching. Melanie Wray is organizing the vigil. She […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Box truck crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ investigation in May revealed an intersection in Logan County is where at least 10 people have died in car crashes according to investigators. That intersection is at Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. The intersection marks a time and place for each of...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Firehouse Santa toy drive sounds alarm on low donations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the 15th year, Larry Coleman and the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department find joy handing a child in need a bag of toys for Christmas. “The kids have smiles on their face when they come in and get them. It is a big relief for us and the fire department to see the kids smile. Parents are happy that we are here to help them,” Coleman said.
CEDAR GROVE, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man killed by falling tree in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel from Pike and Ross Counties responded to the 400 block of Whiskey Hollow Road on reports of a tree that had fallen on top of a man. According to initial reports, a man was in the woods cutting down timber when a tree fell, crushing the individual. The 9-1-1 caller, at the time, could not advise dispatchers if the man was breathing or not.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Fire destroys mobile home

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a mobile home on Saturday morning. The Nitro Fire Department says the fire broke out before 7 a.m. along Armour Road in Poca. The mobile home was completely destroyed. No residents were home at the time. The cause of the fire remains...
POCA, WV
WSAZ

Woman wanted in connection with Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is wanted for malicious wounding following a shooting Wednesday evening that left another woman injured, Charleston Police confirms. The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue. According to Charleston Police, a warrant has been issued for Talekia...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
PIKE COUNTY, KY

