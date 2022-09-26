ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

foodmanufacturing.com

Massachusetts Company Recalls Candy Corn

WASHINGTON — Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts, is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Candy Corn was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: long hospital wait times

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after recent complaints were made to our newsroom and on social media about long wait times at hospital emergency rooms in our area. We have seen posts about people spending, in some cases, hours in the emergency room waiting for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
i95 ROCK

Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1

There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut gas prices drop below $3

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Many across Connecticut are filling up their gas tanks for under $3 a gallon for the first time in months. Triple A reports the average cost of a regular gallon of gas in the state is $3.34. That is a penny less than Sunday and down eleven cents from a week ago. A bigger decrease from the previous month when it was $3.93.
CONNECTICUT STATE
lazytrips.com

How long does it take to drive across Rhode Island?

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the US by area and sits on the Atlantic Coast in Eastern US, bordering Connecticut on its west and Massachusetts to the north. Consisting of four major islands and five counties, have you ever wondered how long it would take to drive across Rhode Island?
TRAVEL
fallriverreporter.com

550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ems1.com

Study: Flesh-eating drug 'tranq' linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of drug overdoses in states surrounding New York have been linked to a flesh-eating animal tranquilizer called xylazine, as the substance has inundated heroin and fentanyl supplies in Philadelphia, Delaware and Michigan, according to multiple reports. The sedative known as "tranq" is found in...
MICHIGAN STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
AGAWAM, MA
J.R. Heimbigner

Connecticut residents to receive up to $750

money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

