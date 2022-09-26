Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
foodmanufacturing.com
Massachusetts Company Recalls Candy Corn
WASHINGTON — Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts, is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Candy Corn was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut...
‘Making overdose crisis more severe’: Concerns over animal tranquilizer growing in Massachusetts
Boston – Health experts across Massachusetts are growing increasingly worried about an animal tranquilizer tainting the street drug supply. The non-opioid xylazine is spreading rapidly in drug samples across Massachusetts, and users don’t realize they’re taking it until it’s too late. The life-saving medicine Narcan does...
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: long hospital wait times
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after recent complaints were made to our newsroom and on social media about long wait times at hospital emergency rooms in our area. We have seen posts about people spending, in some cases, hours in the emergency room waiting for...
WCVB
Massachusetts residents who own Florida homes concerned about Hurricane Ian's path
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Many people in Massachusetts consider Florida a second home, especially in the winter, and those who own property there are closely watching the track of Hurricane Ian. Boats in the canals of Sarasota have been raised and businesses have been boarded up. In Tampa, stores have...
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
Connecticut gas prices drop below $3
NEWINGTON, Conn. — Many across Connecticut are filling up their gas tanks for under $3 a gallon for the first time in months. Triple A reports the average cost of a regular gallon of gas in the state is $3.34. That is a penny less than Sunday and down eleven cents from a week ago. A bigger decrease from the previous month when it was $3.93.
When is Massachusetts’ first freeze of the fall? See when it arrives in your area
The first freeze is a pivotal moment each year as summer turns to fall. When overnight temperatures dip below 32 degrees, tiny ice crystals — frost — form on the ground and other surfaces. Fall has arrived, with winter not far behind. For farmers, gardeners and growers, the...
Free COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots available at Big Y this week
Big Y is offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, along with several additional vaccines such as the flu during the “Big Vax Week” campaign beginning Monday.
lazytrips.com
How long does it take to drive across Rhode Island?
Rhode Island is the smallest state in the US by area and sits on the Atlantic Coast in Eastern US, bordering Connecticut on its west and Massachusetts to the north. Consisting of four major islands and five counties, have you ever wondered how long it would take to drive across Rhode Island?
fallriverreporter.com
550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: Connecticut pediatrician seeing kids hospitalized with COVID, urges vaccinations
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill Pediatrics has been busy seeing sick children since kids began heading back to school. “While we’re seeing a lot of COVID we’re also starting to see some RSV, bronchiolitis, and a variety of other fall viruses,” Dr. Jenny Schwab said.
ems1.com
Study: Flesh-eating drug 'tranq' linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of drug overdoses in states surrounding New York have been linked to a flesh-eating animal tranquilizer called xylazine, as the substance has inundated heroin and fentanyl supplies in Philadelphia, Delaware and Michigan, according to multiple reports. The sedative known as "tranq" is found in...
Lamont, Stefanowski paint different pictures of CT in first debate
In CT’s first debate, Gov. Ned Lamont trumpeted state finances while Bob Stefanowski painted the state as unsafe and overburdened by taxes.
WCVB
This nondairy, plant-based ice cream is made in Massachusetts
BOSTON — When you think of ice cream, you probably think of a frozen dairy dessert, but a local business is whipping up a nondairy, plant-based alternative that's gaining popularity. "On any given day of the year, we're probably making about 200 gallons of ice cream a day," said...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
Connecticut residents to receive up to $750
money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
