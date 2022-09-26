ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
Maya Devi

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
scitechdaily.com

Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore

Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
Fareeha Arshad

More than 500 ‘murder' hornets destroyed by the American authorities: But there could be more out there

For the first time, a nest of ‘murder hornets’ was discovered and destroyed near the Canadian border in Washington State. The fourteen by nine inches nest of deathly insects was hidden inside a tree in the area. The researchers from the Washington State Department of Agriculture used a radio tag ploy to track down the nest in the area.
