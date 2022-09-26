Read full article on original website
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
Typhoon Noru bears down on Philippines
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Typhoon Noru made landfall on the Philippine region of Luzon on Sunday, bringing strong winds and storm surge before moving west toward Vietnam. The eye wall of the storm, known locally as Typhoon Karding, made landfall on the Polillo Islands around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. The storm made landfall with 149 mph winds, the equivalent of Category 4 hurricane.
Typhoon Noru Unleashes Catastrophe in the Philippines, Set To Hit Vietnam
Five government rescue workers died following the flooding unleashed by the super typhoon.
natureworldnews.com
Typhoon Noru Slams the Philippines Causing Evacuation, Suspensions of Classes and Government Work
Typhoon Noru (locally known as Typhoon Karding) unleashed heavy rains in the Philippines, causing evacuations and suspension of classes and government offices. According to CNN News, the Typhoon intensified from Saturday to Sunday, reaching the Philippines with 240 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds. The Philippines is vulnerable to storms...
scitechdaily.com
Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022
On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
msn.com
At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant
At least 17 people were burned alive after an inferno ripped through a restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China. It started at about 12.40pm local time in the Hongyu Xiaoyoubing People's Restaurant in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. According to China's state television channel CCTV, customers were inside...
Powerful typhoon headed for north Philippines strengthens
A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an “explosive intensification” Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to smash into the coast later Sunday.While blowing toward the archipelago, Noru shifted southward as it was pushed down...
BBC
Typhoon Noru: Super typhoon begins to hit eastern islands of the Philippines
Rain is falling in the Polillo islands in the Philippines as the Typhoon Noru begins to hit. It is expected to head west towards the main island of Luzon, and could cause landslides, flash flooding and dangerous storm surges, including in the capital, Manila. People in high-risk areas have been...
Typhoon Noru leaves 6 rescuers dead in the northern Philippines
Typhoon Noru blew out of the northern Philippines on Monday, leaving five rescuers dead, causing floods and power outages and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work.
Philippines evacuates people from northern region ahead of ‘super typhoon’ Noru
A powerful typhoon on Sunday approaching the northeastern Philippines has prompted evacuations from high-risk villages and the capital Manila, which could be sideswiped by the storm, according to the officials.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115km east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers and gusts of up to 240kph (149mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to hit the coast on Sunday evening.Thousands of villagers were “forcibly” evacuated from the typhoon’s path, as well as from mountainside villages prone to landslides and flash floods and in coastal communities that could be hit by tidal...
Tropical Storm Madeline forms off the western coast of Mexico
Tropical Storm Madeline formed in the Pacific Ocean off the western coast of Mexico Saturday afternoon.
Flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to island
Category 1 storm damage ‘catastrophic’, says governor, while it continues to strengthen and barrels toward Dominican Republic
Explosive Typhoon Noru turns deadly, unleashes severe flooding in the Philippines
The third super typhoon of the season roared to life in the Philippine Sea this weekend and unleashed torrential rainfall, damaging winds and deadly flooding across portions of the northern Philippines. AccuWeather forecasters say the destructive Typhoon Noru will target more of Asia in the coming days. At least eight...
Typhoon Noru weakens over Vietnam, dumps rain in Thailand
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Typhoon Noru weakened into a tropical storm over central Vietnam on Wednesday, causing blackouts and blowing off roofs and billboards with strong winds and putting Thailand on alert for more floods and downpours. There were no immediate reports of casualties after Noru made landfall south...
Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks house in Mexico
At least two people have died after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Michoacán state in western Mexico on Monday, 19 September.One person died after being crushed by a department store facade in Manzanillo, while another was found dead at a mall.At least 20 hospitals in the state suffered structural damage, according to authorities.The tremor struck on the anniversary of two previous earthquakes that caused widespread devastation and killed thousands of people in 1985 and 2017.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Mexican president shares first update after magnitude 7.7 earthquake near CoalcomanMexican president shares first update after magnitude 7.7 earthquake near CoalcomanGarda car rammed by drivers performing dangerous handbrake turns in Dublin
Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam
Typhoon Noru barrelled into Vietnam's central coast early Wednesday, the national forecaster said, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people took refuge in shelters. More than 200,000 people in Vietnam had taken refuge in shelters overnight, after forecasters predicted the storm would be one of the biggest to hit the Southeast Asian nation.
Typhoon Talas lashes Japan, setting off landslides with more rains to come
A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of households without power, the Kyodo news agency reported. Shizuoka city, south-west of Tokyo, was hit especially hard, seeing a record 417mm (16.42 inches) of precipitation since the rain started...
Friend or foe? Japan-China ties complicated after 50 years
TOKYO (AP) — Friend or foe? Or both? On the streets of Tokyo and Beijing, the ties between Japan and China remain complicated and often contradictory, 50 years after the two Asian countries normalized relations as part of the process that brought Communist China into the international fold. Chinese official media and textbooks memorialize the victims of Japan’s brutal invasion during World War II, even as young urbanites slurp “ramen” soup noodles in a two-story restaurant row made to look like Tokyo’s narrow alleyways. In the real Tokyo, Japanese flocked to a festival last weekend to try Chinese dumplings, even as they worried about the growing military prowess of their much larger neighbor and its designs on the self-governing island of Taiwan — which happens to be a former Japanese colony. “Politics is politics, it has nothing to do with the exchanges between us people,” said Zheng Bin, baking a Chinese leek pie at the festival in Yoyogi Park. He has spent half his life in Japan, coming as a student 30 years ago, and now runs six Chinese restaurants in the Tokyo area.
