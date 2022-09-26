ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tigers rest Eric Haase on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was named Tuesday's catcher for Joey Wentz. Per Baseball Savant on 214 batted balls this season, Haase has recorded a 7.9% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI
Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
WASHINGTON, DC
Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8...
OAKLAND, CA
Akil Baddoo in left field for Tigers on Tuesday evening

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Baddoo will man left field at home after Victor Reyes was benched in Detroit. In a matchup against right-hander Zack Greinke, our models project Baddoo to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
DETROIT, MI
Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves

For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLB

