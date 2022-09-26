Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
numberfire.com
Tigers rest Eric Haase on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was named Tuesday's catcher for Joey Wentz. Per Baseball Savant on 214 batted balls this season, Haase has recorded a 7.9% barrel rate and a...
Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2 to tie for 1st
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets
Zack Greinke tosses best outing of the year, but Royals lose 4-3 to Tigers in 10 innings
Royals right-hander turned in his longest outing of the season, while Royals hitters get to local product Wentz.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
WDEF
Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
Cabrera hits 507th homer to help Tigers beat Royals 2-1
Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.
KC Royals got on the board early, but offense struggles in 2-1 loss to the Tigers
Daniel Lynch turned in a strong outing, but took the loss with the offense scuffling.
FOX Sports
Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series
Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo in left field for Tigers on Tuesday evening
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Baddoo will man left field at home after Victor Reyes was benched in Detroit. In a matchup against right-hander Zack Greinke, our models project Baddoo to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
msn.com
Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves
For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
