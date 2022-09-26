Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Is Your Wi-Fi Slow? Your ISP Might Be to Blame
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving really slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
VPN deals for September: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more
What’s a VPN? Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network”, and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations that needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown in recent years, and now many regular people use them to keep...
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
Eero routers will soon be able to use your phone's hotspot as backup internet
A forthcoming software update will allow you to use your phone's mobile hotspot as a secondary or backup Internet source in case the main cable, DSL, or fiber service goes down. This way, you won't experience service disruptions to your home mesh network.
TechRadar
Black Friday: Beware of online shopping scammers
Online scams are an everyday thing to keep an eye out for if you spend any amount of time connected to the internet. However, you really need to be aware of online shopping scammers during the Black Friday period when great deals are everywhere, closely followed by cybercriminals. The same goes for Cyber Monday. Combined, the threat of financial fraud and identity theft is vast, which is why it’s essential to enlist the help of cybersecurity tools to stay safe and secure online.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Cloudflare rolls out new mobile services to secure employees’ smartphones
Good morning, you crunchistas. We hope you’ve had a chill weekend. Or if it wasn’t chill, that it was wild for all the right reasons. YOLO and all that. Do we ever really know how secure our phones are?: Cloudflare says no, and to prove it, they launched an eSIM to secure mobile devices, Kyle reports. What makes theirs different from other legacy options — for example, VPN — is its cell-level protection. “A SIM card can act as another security factor, and — in combination with hardware keys — make it nearly impossible to impersonate an employee,” Cloudflare CTO John Graham-Cumming told Kyle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
What is managed web hosting and how does it work?
In the early days of the internet, individuals and businesses had to provide their own web hosting (opens in new tab). This meant setting up and maintaining physical servers, installing software, ensuring security, and dealing with any technical issues that arose. These days, however, managed web hosting (opens in new tab) services have made it much easier for businesses to have a strong online presence.
TechRadar
Worried your ID’s been hacked in Optus data breach? You will have been contacted
That said, those who’ve had other details exposed are still in the process of being notified. UPDATE: Optus has released a statement, offering “the most affected current and former customers” the ability to receive a 12-month subscription to Equifax Protect at no cost. Equifax Protect (opens in new tab) is a credit monitoring and identity protection service, which can be used to help protect credit profiles and identity.
Apple App Store pulls Russian social network VKontakte
Apple on Wednesday confirmed that it removed popular Russian social network VKontakte from its App Store globally due to sanctions imposed by Britain. VK apps are used for messaging, digital payments and grocery shopping as well as social networking.
TechRadar
Google Play Store and Apple Store adware downloaded millions of times
Almost a hundred apps across the Android (opens in new tab) and iOS ecosystems have been discovered engaging in advertising fraud, researchers have claimed. The apps, 80 of which were built for Android, and nine for iOS, have more than 13 million downloads between them, and include games, screensavers, camera apps, and more - some with more than a million downloads.
TechRadar
Microsoft chief warns more deepfake threats could be coming soon
When it comes to deepfakes, what we’ve seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg. In the near future, we won’t be certain if the person we’re speaking to on a video call is real, or an impostor, and crooks won’t have trouble creating an entire chronology of fake videos to support their claims, or trick people into believing the legitimacy of an offer or campaign.
TechRadar
New Amazon Kindle will have a stylus, leak says, and it'll come very soon
Our ranking of the best Amazon Kindles is going to get a massive shake-up soon, according to a leaker - there's an Amazon product launch happening in a few hours, and a leaker says a brand-new family of Kindle is launching at it. This leaker, called SnoopyTech (opens in new...
TechRadar
Google Chrome wants to make it easier to search your web history
Tracking down that elusive web page or niche website could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update coming to Google Chrome. The browser has announced a new shortcut that will allow desktop users to search through their history and web bookmarks directly from the Chrome address bar.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Internet Where There is No Service
The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
Android Authority
How to enable or disable cookies in Firefox
Get complete control over browser cookies. Firefox is an excellent browser to use if you are looking for enhanced protection from trackers and cookies. Even the standard privacy mode blocks plenty of cookies, and you can switch to Strict mode to get more privacy. However, blocking cookies might cause some websites to break and not function as expected. Or you might want to block all cookies to ensure you aren’t tracked. In either case, here’s how to enable or disable cookies on Firefox.
TechRadar
Sophos Firewall found a serious security issue
Sophos Firewall carries a high-severity vulnerability that’s being actively exploited in the wild, the company has confirmed, urging system admins to apply the patch, or the workaround, as quickly as possible. In an official announcement, the company said that the threat actor abusing the flaw focuses on a specific...
TechRadar
Many UK firms say they don't really trust their cloud providers any more
Over half of UK IT professionals currently trust public cloud services less than they did two years ago, new research from hosting firm Leaseweb Global has claimed. The company attributed these issues to concerns around transparency, costs, customer service, and the ease of migrating workloads. The research talked to 500...
TechRadar
This evil dropper infects you with a dozen malware strains at the same time
Cybercriminals have been observed using SEO poisoning to distribute a new malware loader which tries to infect the target endpoint (opens in new tab) with a dozen malware families. Researchers from Kaspersky discovered that for many people, typing the keyword “software crack” into Google brings up multiple websites distributing this...
Comments / 0