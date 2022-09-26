Carolyn H. Tackett age 83, of Lake City passed away on September 23, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Anderson County, Tennessee on January 21, 1939 to the late Leon Hatmaker and Dora Cox Hatmaker. Carolyn was an amazing photographer for wedding and social events. She loved taking care of her grandchildren & spending time with them. She is of the Baptist faith and a member of Longfield Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by: Parents, Husband Chester Tackett, and Son Mark Tackett. She is survived by:

