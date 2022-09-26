ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

Red Cross Tennessee seeks volunteers for Hurricane Ian response in Florida

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s chapter of the American Red Cross said Monday that it's short on volunteers and is asking for help to meet the new threat from Hurricane Ian. The state chapter says many of its trained disaster response volunteers are already deployed to storm battered Puerto Rico and Alaska, as well as to fire ravaged communities out West.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Community frustrated by closure of remote Monroe County road

CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days ago the Cherokee National Forest Forest Service closed North River Road in Monroe County to all traffic. In a Press Release sent to WVLT News, forest service officials site maintenance work as the reason for the closure and said it would be closed from August to January, should work be completed on schedule.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Farms across Tennessee offer outdoor family activities this fall

(TN Department of Agriculture) Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals, and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more...
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Carolyn H. Tackett age 83, of Lake City

Carolyn H. Tackett age 83, of Lake City passed away on September 23, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Anderson County, Tennessee on January 21, 1939 to the late Leon Hatmaker and Dora Cox Hatmaker. Carolyn was an amazing photographer for wedding and social events. She loved taking care of her grandchildren & spending time with them. She is of the Baptist faith and a member of Longfield Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by: Parents, Husband Chester Tackett, and Son Mark Tackett. She is survived by:
ROCKY TOP, TN
WYSH AM 1380

14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park

(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
NORRIS, TN
carthagecourier.com

Meetings for natural gas pipeline scheduled at three locations

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is soliciting public comments on concerns about the potential construction of a new natural gas pipeline which would pass through the northern section of Smith County. The federal agency is in the process of conducting what it calls a “Notice of Scoping Period Requesting...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Politics
tennesseelookout.com

Lawsuit: Cookeville discharged millions of gallons of untreated sewage into creeks and streams

The city of Cookeville is illegally discharging sewage into streams and creeks that feed into the Cumberland River, diminishing aquatic life and contaminating waterways used for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational uses, a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit environmental group, Tennessee Riverkeeper, claims. The city’s sewage treatment plant has...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WATE

Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day

The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
KNOXVILLE, TN

